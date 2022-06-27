Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Committee’s true motive

EDITOR: I’ve been watching the Jan. 6 committee proceedings. Although it’s clear that former President Donald Trump and his buddies did a lot of things wrong, I think the actions of the committee are reprehensible.

First, Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t permit any Republicans to be on the committee except for two avowed Trump-haters. Second, testimonies appear as sound bites, carefully selected to buttress the claims of the committee, which had already made up its collective mind.

Something like 80 million people voted for Trump. They deserve to be heard. That is the American way. Even a serial killer gets his day in court.

Obviously, the committee’s real motive is political. The Democrats see their fortunes crashing in November and are putting on a show they hope will influence the election. I suspect that’s the reason they are stretching things out when the process need not have taken more than a few weeks.

ABC News’ recent poll concludes that 9% of Americans are following the Jan. 6 committee proceedings “very closely.” I guess the other 91% don’t care. Estimates are that the committee will spend $9.3 million, not including the salaries and expenses of its members. I wonder who is paying for that.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Water shortage

EDITOR: While driving around Sonoma County I am amazed at the construction of these huge complexes that all require water. Lots of water! Why are the responsible parties approving these monstrosities?

Why are we being told to cut down on water usage by not flushing our toilets, cutting down on watering our lawns, slowing down with washing our cars and so forth? For those of us on well water, we are being told we may have to be taxed or metered or both on our own water. Are our wells being taxed to help pay for this insane overbuilding?

I can’t understand why there aren’t more people speaking out about what is happening to us. Why do we just sit back and accept this uncontrollable situation?

ROBERT CLOPTON

Santa Rosa

Climate inaction

EDITOR: I am feeling a sense of hopelessness regarding our climate. Fires are burning out of control in New Mexico, and two-thirds of the country is sizzling under an intense heat wave. Parts of Yellowstone National Park have been decimated by floods and reports say it will take years to recover.

Globally, India has endured extreme heat close to that unsustainable for human life. Now parts of Europe are under siege from soaring temperatures. Parts of Africa are suffering a yearslong drought.

The news was grim reading about a possible Supreme Court decision to relax environmental regulations. With our dependence on fossil fuels and high prices at the pump, we are encouraging more drilling, and in Germany there is talk of restarting coal plants. The fossil fuel industry is raking in millions. We have global issues with war, inflation and supply shortages, but this industry could do much more to solve the problem. We pay subsidies while ordinary citizens are duped.

We can’t bury our heads in the sand for instant gratification. It’s long past time to take a serious look at what lies ahead if we continue to ignore the warnings of science and to make the urgent plans needed to leave a legacy and a planet for future generations.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Let celebrations return

EDITOR: Celebrations appear similar to pre-pandemic years, and some continue to drive drunk. When I was 16, 30 years ago, I was hit by a drunken driver. I suffer daily. Look at these statistics for California:

Records show 35 people were killed and 979 were arrested for drunken driving on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. In 2022, 15 were killed and 891 people were arrested. For the enforcement period of Fourth of July in 2021, 43 people were killed and 997 were arrested for driving under the influence.

Take note that arresting and killing from drunken driving was lower in 2022 than 2021 for Memorial Day weekend. I’m hoping this trend continues.

Enjoy the holiday fireworks and go to Trione-Annadel State Park for hiking and trail riding. Freedom does not come from breaking laws. A little drinking may be too much. You never know. Have a sober driver to drive you home. Don’t risk it.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy

Pouring gas on a fire

EDITOR: President Joe Biden is promoting a gas tax holiday (“President pitches gas tax holiday,” Thursday). I understand his political motivation, but in a time of rampant inflation and fossil-fuel-induced climate change, this is — literally and metaphorically — pouring fuel on the fire.

We need to encourage savings and conservation, not consumption. The solution could be a gas tax extension, not a reduction. When the price of crude declines, impose a variable tax that maintains the price at the pump, adjusted for inflation, exactly where it is today. The revenues could be used for free college or any other purpose with long-term benefits. We should have done this during earlier crises when gas was much cheaper, but better late than never.

Will it be painful? Of course. But our decadeslong reluctance to swallow bitter medicine got us where we are today.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.