Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A place for rail

EDITOR: Your June 15 editorial rightly celebrated the apparent demise of the proposed coal train to the Port of Humboldt Bay (“With coal train canceled, push for North Coast trail”). But let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water. The SMART train is our future, and its tracks carry goods as well as people. Emissions produced by cars and trucks are responsible for half of California’s harm to the climate, and heavy trucks do great damage to roads. We need to get as many trucks off the road as possible, and restoring rail service into Mendocino County — at least as far as Willits — offers many benefits.

The proposal to remove the tracks or build a trail on top of them could postpone or likely eliminate those benefits. The extra cost of locating a trail next to the tracks will pay dividends long into the future. An additional bonus is the possibility of reviving the tourist trains that once brought visitors to Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

JACK SWEARENGEN

Santa Rosa

GOP and Jan. 6 panel

EDITOR: I suggest Michael Burwen do his research before making inaccurate statements (“Committee’s true motives,” Letters, June 27). Nancy Pelosi refused to allow two of Kevin McCarthy’s five picks to be on the Jan. 6 committee because both of them, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, were possible witnesses and/or, worse, co-conspirators to the events that occurred on Jan. 6.

It was McCarthy who chose the all-or-nothing approach and refused to allow his remaining three Republican picks to be part of the panel. He did that so he could say the investigation wasn’t bipartisan. Whoops. Pretty stupid move. Only then did Pelosi tag Rep. Adam Kinzinger. She appointed Rep. Liz Cheney to one of the seats reserved for the majority party.

As far as the expense to the country, the Republican-led Benghazi hearings were two solid years of theater. There was no criminal conduct found, no indictments, nothing that resulted from those hearings. American taxpayers paid millions for that nothing burger show.

There is a whole lot of there there when it comes to what has been discovered by the Jan. 6 committee. Perhaps Burwen should consider watching the hearings before commenting on their legitimacy.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Masks still needed

EDITOR: After missing the 2020 and 2021 seasons of Santa Rosa Junior College’s summer reparatory theater because of COVID-19, we were thrilled to be returning to the theater.

The mailer for this summer’s festival said a mask mandate would be in place for the season: “SRJC COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR SUMMER 2022: … All staff, students and audience members are required to be fully vaccinated and masked at all times when inside any building on campus.” I was grateful.

Arriving for our first show, we noticed that the usher at the door was unmasked and so were several patrons entering. The usher said that masks are optional. We never got any notification. Nor did any patron.

The festival website currently says “Masks must be worn at all times when indoors while on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus.”

We are both 60-plus years of age, and my husband, Jack, has a health issue that puts him at higher risk. Fortunately, we are both vaccinated and boosted. Sadly, we won’t be attending any of the productions this season. The pandemic is not over.

PAMELA FENDER

Rohnert Park

Were voters swayed?

EDITOR: Sheriff-elect Eddie Engram avoided a runoff by 422 votes. Were 422 or more votes swayed by seeing Engram dressed in the assistant sheriff’s uniform on his signs and in campaign materials in violation of state law? Were 422 or more votes swayed by members of the deputies unions while they were using taxpayer paid “release time” to work on the campaign in violation of state law?

How many voters would have been concerned about such illegality if it had been investigated with integrity by any of the five Sonoma County government agencies with whom complaints were filed, or if those complaints were robustly covered by The Press Democrat (“Engram foes seek country review,” May 26)?

JIM DUFFY

Rohnert Park

Reforming the court

EDITOR: Momentum for changing the Supreme Court has been building for years, months and over the past few days. The court is supposed to be balanced; it is not. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump ensured that it would be skewed far right and represent a minority of this country’s viewpoints.

The court needs to be expanded to 15 justices — five conservatives, five progressives and five proven moderates. This can be done through various methods that are agreed upon by the Senate. The president would be able to choose a justice from the recommended list to fill a vacancy, whether that justice was a conservative, liberal or moderate. All the while the court would stay balanced.

In addition to this much-needed change, something to consider is an age limit for the tenure of a justice.

No political party should be allowed to stuff the court to ensure rulings preferred by that party. This is what has been done and it is wrong, period.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

