Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A shelter proposal

EDITOR: How to provide economical shelter for homeless people and provide the county with the legal ability to clear encampments (an ongoing problem; think the Joe Rodota Trail)? Here’s an architect’s perspective: Build an approximately 50,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal canopy with a concrete slab and radiant heating. Provide dividers to create 100 square-foot areas with a cot, and you have 500-bed facility. Provide mini storage, mobile restrooms and change areas, shower trailers and trailers for social services.

The hard cost might be $75 per square foot, $3.75 million. Call it a $6 million project at $12,000 per bed — far less than a tiny house project or other solutions to date.

Many in the homeless community prefer to be outdoors. Winter shelter space is lacking. This would address both problems.

Where to locate it? The county campus. With the county deciding against relocation to downtown Santa Rosa, structures could be consolidated creating an adequate site close to county services and bus routes, with limited residential opposition.

I expect local architectural firms would join forces on a pro-bono basis for the design and entitlement phase. Are there aspects of this concept that are problematic? Of course, but that is true of any approach.

ALAN B. COHEN

Healdsburg

Ending the cycle

EDITOR: A New York Times/Siena College poll has telling information about how we view our government. Regarding Donald Trump’s postelection actions, participants were fairly evenly split, with more feeling he threatened our democracy. But the split, disappointingly, was overwhelmingly along party lines. Over half said our government needs major reform or complete overhaul. Most troubling, about half of young voters believe voting doesn’t impact how government works, i.e., representatives aren’t working primarily for us.

Large postelection legislative swings are common, destabilizing our direction and progress, reducing civility, feeding our dissatisfaction. Vicious party splits make compromise, even tolerance, difficult.

I don’t see this getting better without pressure. It’s not about the left or right; it’s about making improvements to more accurately represent broad voter views.

But how do we change a system when the people who make the change are benefiting from the system? Grassroots. Improvement could be made on many fronts: effective campaign donations reform, rejection of safe districts created by left and right gerrymandering, more represented parties to enable greater discussion and compromise, reviewing the Electoral College, limiting party loyalty for bloc support, reviewing the misleading primary election system, changing the winner-take-all election system. But we must end the cycle.

M. PAUL JOHNSON

Petaluma

Exile Trump

EDITOR: John Wise recommends a pardon for Donald Trump (“A pardon for Trump,” Letters, July 20). I offer a different solution. I say we allow Trump, his children and wife to keep $1 million each, turn over their passports, give up their citizenship and immediately emigrate to any country willing to take them in. I’m thinking Russia. If they won’t accept this generous offer, then I say the orange man needs to wear a matching orange suit after his conviction for any of the numerous charges he could be facing.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

Enslavement of women

EDITOR: I am shocked and saddened that slavery has been reinstated in the U.S. It’s not reenslavement of African Americans or Native Americans. It’s enslavement, decreed by states, of women of any background by the embryo/fetus in her body. This enslavement has been sponsored by religious fundamentalists and political opportunists, many of whom are misogynists. This is nothing less than absolute rule by a minority of white men.

One of the brutal aspects of slavery is the enslaved has no control over his or her body. In the Old South, women could be beaten, raped and killed with impunity. They had no rights to their bodies, to privacy, to dignity. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade and state laws outlawing abortion, women no longer have control over their bodies, privacy, dignity.

There are 82.1 million women of voting age in the U.S. This number of voters plus their male supporters should be able to win elections in any state. If voting cannot end the enslavement, then women must take back their rights through other means. This enslavement of women must not stand.

CHARLES WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Abortion decisions

EDITOR: Todd Soares’ letter (“Finding middle ground,” Saturday) indicates that he has bought into the idea that late-term abortions are common. Republicans have broadcast this lie to horrify the public strictly for political purposes. Late-term abortions are exceedingly rare and are only performed when absolutely necessary. The other point I’d like to make is that the decision to abort at any point in a pregnancy should be the woman’s, along with her doctor, and no one else. This is a medical issue, not a political one.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

