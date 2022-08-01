Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Balancing rights

EDITOR: With all the mass slayings we’ve experienced this year I’m starting to realize that defenders of the Second Amendment are acting selfishly. All they can say is the Constitution gives them the right to keep and bear arms — “It is my right. Don’t take my right away.” There are other rights in this debate. Consider:

Do children have a right attend to school and not be afraid that some “bad guy” will come into their classroom and shoot them?

Do ordinary citizens have a right to go to a grocery store without some crazed racist shooting them?

Do families, including children, have a right to attend a hometown Fourth of July parade without some psychopathic sniper killing them?

Maybe it’s time to put community and school safety above an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Democracy vs. autocracy

EDITOR: How many of us, regardless of political party, are committed to saving our democracy — our individual freedoms — versus how many of us support an autocracy with loss of individual freedom, except for the autocrat?

If someone supports a change from democracy to autocracy, then with respect ask if he or she will wear a mask in public at all times if so ordered, get all COVID vaccinations if demanded by the government, be relieved to not have to get informed to vote as there wouldn’t be an election requiring making a choice, and practice a dictated religion or respect an order not to practice a religion. Life would be simpler because decisions would be made by the autocrat and his or her administrators.

To envision how our lives could be controlled, see how the people of China have lost their freedoms over the years.

Let us respectfully dialogue with each other in the forthcoming months so each of us is clear what we want from our government — democracy or autocracy — and express our views at the ballot box come November.

SUSAN NUTTER

Fort Bragg

Lives in danger

EDITOR: Passed as part of the Compromise of 1850, the fugitive slave law allowed slave-hunters to seize alleged fugitive slaves without due process and prohibited anyone from aiding escaped fugitives or obstructing their recovery. The act contributed to the growing polarization of the country over the issue of slavery that helped lead to the Civil War.

In some anti-abortion states, for example Missouri, legislators have introduced fugitive womb laws that would reportedly allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a resident obtain an abortion out of state. I can imagine these forced-birth zealots trying to make it possible for “womb-catchers” to kidnap pregnant women and return them to a forced-birth state.

How is it in the U.S. in 2022 that such a heinous act of aggression against women’s rights is even considered? American women must fight back as if their lives depend on it, because literally their lives are in danger.

CHARLES WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

History day

EDITOR: Everyone who shares an interest in Sonoma County’s colorful past is invited to the second Finding History Day, which is this coming Saturday. It will be held at the Finley Community Center on West College Ave in Santa Rosa from about 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. It is presented by the Sonoma County Historical Society. Numerous local historians and experts on Northern California’s past will be speaking. Thirty-three historical organizations and others will have tables with items on display. Free admission. All are welcome.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Misinterpreted remark

EDITOR: I’m writing in response to Steven David Martin’s letter (“A chilling view,” Thursday) regarding Ken Solbakken’s letter (“Shutting out the public,” July 23). I’ve known Solbakken since 1965. He is one of the kindest human beings on earth and has great compassion for homeless people in our county. I believe that Martin misinterpreted his remark about homeless people being “down on their luck.”

Solbakken has friends who are homeless, and he understands their difficulties. The point he was making was that the county and city have fallen down on providing help that will really make a difference in the lives of homeless people.

It’s a complex problem. Closing the Joe Rodota Trail isn’t helping anyone. Homeless people need a safe, clean place to camp until they can get back on their feet. The county missed an opportunity for a world-class homeless services center and shelter when it chose to sell the Sutter Hospital property to the highest bidder instead of using it for the homeless.

EDWARD F. GOWEN

Cotati

List all the names

EDITOR: After several articles about the Monte Rio Variety Show, which I attended, I still haven’t seen a listing of the various acts, and there was a bunch. The first “W” of reporting is who. Of course, Jimmy Buffet was listed, along with Carlos Reyes and the unicycle juggler. What about the other dozen or so performers, all very talented artists? Not having an eidetic memory, it would be great to see the full listing, with credits to the orchestra as well.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.