Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Slow down and save

EDITOR: Life moving too fast? Gas prices too high? Worried about a climate crisis? Want to save human lives? There is a single action we could take as a nation that would seriously reduce gas prices, reduce our carbon emissions, save human lives and slow down life a bit. In 1974, in response to an oil shortage, Congress reduced the national speed limit to 55 mph.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, has proposed reducing the national speed limit to 55 mph again. Cars operate more efficiently at this speed. Every 5 mph above 60 is estimated to cost motorists 30 cents per gallon. A reduced national speed limit could save up to 200,000 gallons of oil per day. The result could be a significant reduction in gas prices and greenhouse gas emissions.

Oil and money were not the only things saved. Warner provided statistics showing that when the speed limit was lowered, an average of 4,000 lives per year were saved.

Driving slower would benefit us as individuals and as a nation. It would require sacrifice, but this is an opportunity for Americans to save gas, money, and lives: win, win, win.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Christian nationalism

EDITOR: I want to commend Emily Wilder for her July 31 article detailing the nuanced positions may religions have regarding the abortion issue (“Not so simple”). I found her article to be informative and free of bias. It was refreshing. It prompts me to ask if we could have an in-depth article on the rise of conservative Christian nationalism. Perhaps providing readers with information on these hot-button topics would expand knowledge and contribute to a reduction of our polarized viewpoints. It seems like a worthy goal.

JEANNE GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

Population and hunger

EDITOR: In the Aug. 1 article about grain shipments and world hunger, two cases were cited of parents’ struggling to feed their children (“Ship carrying grain departs from Odesa port”). One was a father in Afghanistan with six children; the other was a single mother of six in Guatemala. This scenario plays out in many developing countries where family size is typically large.

In this article, and ones in the periodic publication I receive from Population Connection, the message is clear: We are not adequately feeding our existing population, and birth control is not accessible in many parts of the world.

With education and help given to women to earn a living, conditions for their families improve, and birthrates go down quickly and significantly. They are very predictable, reliable statistics. The financial outlay to launch a small business in developing countries is minimal (see microloans), but the gains realized are dramatic and carry forward to future generations. There are cultural and religious obstacles to overcome in some countries, but the ability to control the number and spacing of children is welcomed by most. We can have an impact on global hunger and all other struggles fueled by overpopulation.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Treason, defined

EDITOR: Contrary to Jim Shelton’s view (“Three Jan. 6 questions,” Letters, Aug. 3), the crime of “treason” has a very limited legal meaning. Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution defines it narrowly because the framers knew European monarchs had used it broadly to eliminate people who challenged them. It requires“levying War” against the U.S. or giving “aid and comfort” to an enemy. The Supreme Court has said the first means personally engaging in organized military hostilities against the country, and the second must be done during a war “declared” per Article I. Historically, only a few have been convicted.

“Violating our constitution” may be grounds for Impeachment or a lawsuit, but it is not treason. It is not even a specific federal crime. “Violating our democracy” may reflect politically outrageous conduct, but there must be a specific federal crime violated to prosecute.

For both the left and right to loosely use the term “treason” is very dangerous. It recalls the treason investigations of the 1940s and 1950s, especially by the House Un-American Activities Committee. We cannot go back to that, either by the left or the right. Keep claims of treason out of politics.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

A perfect crime?

EDITOR: Only 56% of American voters can name the three branches of government. Since the founders knew that many people are not well versed in basic civics, they set up the Electoral College. This was supposed to create a situation where local regions elected the smartest people among them to meet with similar individuals to decide who would be president.

We have had at least 61 lawsuits, as well as cyber ninjas and multiple recounts concerning the most recent presidential election, and we still have absolutely no proof of any kind that the election was stolen. So, if you are a Republican who continues to believe the election was stolen, then at least give Democrats credit for being so smart that they have stolen the election and you can’t prove how they did it. That would make the Democrats the smartest individuals around, which is exactly the Electoral College was designed to pick the president of the United States. Case closed.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

