Monday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

EDITOR: Notice how IRS becomes “theirs” by the addition of one word? Did we all really think the government was going to issue billions of dollars for COVID and other federal aid for free? Nothing is free. That’s why 85,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents are being added to the ranks. “Oh, they are only going after the super wealthy,” say the politicians. First, it’s naive to trust politicians. They will tell you anything to get your vote. Second, the superwealthy will always find loopholes. The target is on your back, people.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Back to basics

EDITOR: Ultimately, all wealth is derived from the natural world through processes driven by the heat from the sun and chemical reactions in the volcanic Earth. For millenniums, people have been obsessed with gaining wealth and power through exploitation of the natural world and each other. Political leaders, kings, emperors and common folk have given little thought about trying to preserve the natural world for future generations, believing that Earth's resources are endless.

The rapacious appetite for consuming and destroying the natural world and the destruction of human-made infrastructure through war seem to have no limit. However, the natural world is a finite, closed system. Even the world's richest person needs the basics to survive — clean water, clean air, clean soil. When those are gone, no amount of gold, Bitcoin or conquest can get them back.

Regardless of how obvious this notion is, many people deny the problems of overexploitation and overconsumption exist. Some think that when this planet is destroyed by greed and stupidity, they will migrate to another planet. This is the epitome of delusional thinking. We are of the Earth, and we must learn to take care of it. Anything less is a murder-suicide pact.

CHARLES WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Solar incentives

EDITOR: PG&E modifying its electric vehicle rate schedules by providing incentives to owners who have installed solar would go a long way to reduce the use of dirty fuels (gas or coal) to power the grid after sunset.

Solar customers who own an EV typically program their vehicle to start charging at midnight with no financial benefit to start later in the day since off-peak rates span from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. With many people working from home these days, it would make sense for electric vehicle owners to maximize the use of their solar output by charging from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. instead of starting at midnight. This would reduce PG&E’s use of dirty fuels and reduce the amount of solar provided to the grid at a time when it’s not necessarily beneficial.

Currently, PG&E’s answer would be to install battery storage. However, many solar customers don’t want or cannot afford to install a battery backup system. As a side note, for those electric vehicle users who must start at 12 a.m. to have a full charge by early morning, Sonoma Clean Power offers an Evergreen mix that provides 100% green power primarily using geothermal.

JACQUES BOYER

Penngrove

Returning to normal

EDITOR: Every night after TV, my dog Simba and I would take a short walk. We stopped since just before the Fourth of July because the firecrackers and louder explosives scared Simba at night. When the sun went down, Simba didn’t go outside. Maybe in time we would be able to resume our routine.

That night arrived. I think I know the reason, and Simba knew before me. He sat near the open front door and had that “let’s go for a walk” look. So, I picked up the leash and he was ready for our old routine. Why?

We went outside and I knew. It was the smell of greasy fair food. I wanted a corn dog. A fat fluffy spun candy stick. Simba, I’m sure, wanted a turkey leg. The fair was back. Our wonderful county has so much to offer. Maybe not all we once knew of our county events will come back, but lots will. New ones as well. It’s a comforting thought.

DOUG COURTEMARCHE

Santa Rosa

How democracies fail

EDITOR: The two-party system is eroding our democratic republic. It has created hyperpolarization where a party can break democratic norms, where winning has become more important than maintaining our democracy. We are on the precipice of losing the longest and richest democracy in history.

We only need to turn to recent events to see evidence of how two-party hyperpolarization has impacted the great American experiment. The Supreme Court has become a political body dominated by conservative justice appointed by Republicans. Evisceration of the 14th Amendment by the court has prompted GOP-controlled states to enact restrictive voting laws.

The “Big Lie” of the 2020 stolen election dominates the view of the Republican Party. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refused to allow President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to come up for a Senate vote about nine months prior to the presidential election under the pretext the people should decide. However, he approved a Donald Trump nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just weeks prior to the 2020 election.

In all of this, two-party hyperpolarization is causing this democratic republic to fail. “A nation divided will not stand” (Abraham Lincoln). This is how democracies fail.

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.