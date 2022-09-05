Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate silence

EDITOR: Whether or not one believes our combustion of fossil fuels causes climate change, I’d expect we all might agree that signs are flashing out their warnings that we are at this moment imperiled by global catastrophe.

You’d think that with life on Earth in such crisis, we’d at the least be talking about what we might do about it. I can imagine us, each one, availing ourselves of daily media shows, a host of online forums and myriad gatherings for sharing ideas of what we should best be doing, individually and collectively in the face of historic fires, floods, heat waves, droughts, glacial retreat and all the rest.

We each should be talking about it, then acting. We all could be engaging in meaningful, regular, probing conversation about whether the crisis, whatever its cause, might be eased were we to reduce our reliance on gasoline and natural gas and other fuels, eat less meat, learn more about and encourage the use of carbon credits, step up to political advocacy, do better at recycling, plant more trees and on and on.

And yet what do we hear? With a grateful nod to poet-philosophers Simon and Garfunkel, it’s the sound of silence.

CHRIS SMITH

Santa Rosa

Hats off to workers

EDITOR: This Labor Day, we have something to celebrate. Lots of union victories. More than 200 Starbucks stores across 30 states have held successful union elections since their campaign started eight months ago, and hundreds more elections are scheduled. Union organizing is underway at Trader Joes, REI and, of course, Amazon. Overall, the number of union election petitions filed with the National Labor Relations Board is 58% higher than in 2021. And, locally, farmworkers in the North Bay, in coalition with Jobs with Justice, achieved an agreement with growers that will give them more safety protections during wildfire season. Working people are the backbone of the nation. That was confirmed for all of us during COVID. Unless you’re part of the 1%, a stronger labor movement helps us all.

LARRY HENDEL

Bodega Bay

One-note sports page

EDITOR: I read the sports section daily and understand that coverage of most local sports is not what it used to be. However, the coverage of high school football has never been stronger. Since early August nary a day has gone by without a mention of prep football in the paper. One might not realize there are other fall sports in our high schools if the paper is one’s sole source of information on youth athletics.

Yes, I am a runner and probably biased, but given the depth of talent among our prep runners, I keep expecting at least one mention of the upcoming cross-country season. And given girls’ volleyball attracts more athletes to tryouts than most other sports, I assumed we would get a preview of this year’s top picks.

Yet, nothing, and it all made sense when I read Press Democrat’s Executive Editor Richard A. Green’s ode to football (“I’ll see you at tonight’s game,” Aug. 26). Clearly his love of the game trickles down to his staff and so, it seems, we may be stuck with endless articles on the sport that is male-dominated, fraught with head injuries and a declining fan base.

CATHERINE DuBAY

Santa Rosa

Electric car rules

EDITOR: The same week that the California Air Resources Board announced no more gas-powered cars after 2035, electric only, the California grid operator asked that we refrain from charging electric vehicles because of an impending heat wave. Hmm, those evil conspiracy theorists. Good luck with the California is the future of the nation.

M.E. GORMAN

Rohnert Park

Ill-advised loans

EDITOR: I recognize that students have taken on ridiculous loan burdens, but these loans should never have been granted in the first place. When you apply for a home loan, the bank assesses your ability to repay. We should not be expected to pay for some obscure studies that have no societal value.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Staying hopeful

EDITOR: I think most Americans would agree with the following: We believe in the dignity of humans, the solid foundation of a reason-based life, the utility and grace of a compassionate society, the importance of learning and the indivisibility of truth.

We believe that given freedom and education we can free our species of the prejudice and persecution that has so long plagued us and prevented so many from exercising their gifts to the benefit of all.

We believe that the organization of our society should promote the growth of everyone, so that as individuals and a group we may move toward realizing our full human potential.

To that end, we must continue to work toward a world that operates on those beliefs and principles, not ignoring the chaos of ignorance that surrounds us, but striving instead through discourse, education, political action and, where necessary, resistance with the unshakable optimism that will not accept the rule of the lowest common denominator.

Hope, the opposite of the despair that times like these encourage, hope, that is itself our hope will not abandon us if we do not abandon it.

STEPHEN ELLIS

Santa Rosa

