Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Clean nuclear power

EDITOR: I read the news today, oh boy. The California Assembly and Senate voted overwhelmingly to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant. The governor signed the bill, ensuring another five years of clean and reliable power. The recent heat wave, during which the governor directed people not to charge their electric cars, shows how important baseload power available 24/7 is to the state. Save Clean Energy says it’s a win-win situation, providing power for 3 million people without any emissions that produce climate change. Nuclear won another victory when Great Britain announced that it was going to build a major new reactor, Sizewell C.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Supporting Care Courts

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom took the right action in vetoing the ill-advised Senate Bill 57, which would have authorized drug injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, cities already overrun with addicts, many of whom comprise a significant part of the homeless population in those cities. Envisioned as a harm-reduction proposal, it was heavy on ways to support addicts and light on any kind of effort to address addiction with effective treatment, other than to provide counseling and recommend treatment.

More effective will be the governor’s proposal for a Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, or Care Court, in each county. These courts are designed to identify the people most severely impaired by mental health issues or drug abuse who do not voluntarily seek treatment. After a court finding, they will be placed in a county-designed facility to provide these services.

While there is opposition from many, including the ACLU, believing it violates individuals’ civil rights, this is a logical first step in identifying and assisting a significant population who now comprise the chronically homeless and will likely never pursue adequate treatment for their health needs.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

Setting the stage for war

EDITOR: On Aug. 31 there was an article headlined, “Soviet leader helped end Cold War.” An accompanying photo showed Mikhail Gorbachev with Ronald Reagan. The article didn’t mention reports that during that meeting there had been an agreement that the United States would not expand NATO into the former Soviet republics. That way Russia wouldn’t feel threatened by nuclear missiles on its borders.

However, on several occasions and particularly in current days, the U.S. has reneged on that agreement. It is that failure that caused the war in Ukraine. Naturally, the reaction of the Russian government was wrong and counterproductive. It is causing senseless deaths and destruction. The military-industrial-Congress complex enjoys that proxy war that causes no loss of life on the American side and high profits for the weapons industry.

A smarter response on the part of Russia would have been to hit the U.S. where it hurts: place missiles in one sovereign country close to the U.S. Then the onus of starting a world war or invading the country against international law would have been on the U.S. Just as it would have been during the 1962 Cuban crisis.

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

Labor: No intrinsic value

EDITOR: I need to challenge Gene A. Hottel’s claims regarding labor in America (“Labor left behind,” Letters, Sept. 2). While he at least cites an authority, Adam Smith, the science of economics was in its infancy then and economists did not yet recognize that labor has no intrinsic value.

If I hire a contractor to build a fence, they will furnish labor and other resources to meet my needs. Yet, when the first hole is dug a foot from the correct location, none of that work has any value. The value of labor is determined by the buyer, just as is the value of every good or service that is sold. Thus, the “working poor” exist as their labor has little value to the buyer.

Indeed, if the government did not hamstring the working poor, perhaps their efforts would provide them with a living wage. The poor job done by government schools certainly goes a long way toward creating the working poor. As does requiring the working poor to first fund the retirements of the much more wealthy.

Every benefit an employer is forced to provide an employee comes out of their wages, thus helping create the working poor.

JAMES OGLESBY

Santa Rosa

Time to fight

EDITOR: Poor Ross Douthat. He wants old “Bipartisan Biden” back and is upset that Democrats have found their voice and started using it (“Does Biden believes there’s a crisis of democracy?” Tuesday). Biden made clear the distinction between MAGA Republicans and mainstream Republicans, but Douthat is more upset at the tone and tenor of Biden’s comments than the truth of his words. Meanwhile, Donald Trump had a major meltdown in a Pennsylvania rally speech and compared Biden to Hitler and said John Fetterman is a drug addict (a lie). That’s OK? The fact is, after years of trying to work with Republicans and having been betrayed once too often, we in the Democratic Party have decided to call out all the racist, sexist, disgusting lies the MAGA party has been spewing. Get used to it. We won’t go back.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.