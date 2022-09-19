Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Biden’s remarks

EDITOR: Bobbi Reeser’s feelings got hurt by President Joe Biden referring to Donald Trump and his supporters as embracing a philosophy of semi-fascism (“Biden owes apology,” Letters, Sept. 13). First, the president referred to Trump and his supporters, not all conservatives, as Reeser claims.

Second, she demands an apology for this alleged insult. Perhaps she can, at the same time, demand apologies from Trumpsters such as Majorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Nikki Haley and the lot for comparing Biden to Hitler, Satan and the KKK. How about asking Trump himself to apologize for his disgusting remarks about Mexicans, Europeans, Africans, the LBGTQ+ community, Blacks, Muslims, prisoners of war, the disabled, etc.?

By the way, the dictionary definition of fascism is: A system of government led by a dictator who typically rules by forcefully and often violently suppressing opposition and criticism, controlling all industry and commerce and promoting nationalism and often racism. Sound familiar? I agree that the president should apologize for calling the MAGAs semi-fascists. There’s nothing semi about them.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Corporations with heart

EDITOR: Thank you for Bill Swindell’s column about certified B Corporations (“Standing out through dedication to excellence,” Sept. 11). What a great concept — companies being graded “on environmental commitment, treatment of workers, (and) relationship with the local community and customers.” Just think, if a majority of corporations were certified, we’d have a country of corporations with heart, which would surely have a positive effect on many of our economic ills.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Clean energy plans

EDITOR: It is true that California needs a well-articulated plan to transition from fossil fuels to the clean energy economy of the future (“Heat wave exposes California’s green energy shortage,” editorial, Sept. 7). Elements of the plan must include more than just a call for “more green energy.”

Flex alerts are over 20 years old and are actually a vestige of a 20th-century approach to managing the grid. Opportunities exist today to automate grid flexibility and compensate businesses and residents who agree in advance to have their consumption curtailed during peak demand episodes.

Electric vehicles are not just more electricity demand on the grid. They are batteries on wheels, and when they are not being driven they can be used to supply power to the grid during peak episodes. With well over a million of them in California and more every year, the available capacity is already at the gigawatt (very large) scale.

The notion that the only option is to figure out how to get supply to meet demand is obsolete. We now have opportunities to have demand respond to available supply. This will be an indispensable part of any well-articulated plan for the grid of the future.

WOODY HASTINGS

Fossil fuel phaseout manager, the Climate Center

Astro questions

EDITOR: As a neighbor of the Astro Motel, and as a taxpayer in this county, your article raises a lot of questions (“Astro Motel owner still seeking to recoup costs,” Sept. 2). It appears that Eric Anderson and his manager knew that rules were being broken resulting in damage, and that one or both of them observed it personally.

Did Anderson take any action at all to protect his investment and mitigate any ongoing or potential damage during this period? Did he increase his own oversight of the motel and monitor the contractors’ activities? Did he communicate, aggressively, with the contractor and demand that action be taken to stop the damage? Alternatively, did he demand that the county replace the contractor if it couldn’t perform its obligations?

These seem like obvious and necessary steps to take. It was his responsibility, and in his best interest, to maintain control over his property. That he didn’t doesn’t mean that the taxpayers should provide him with a remedy.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT

Santa Rosa

Expand prep sports

EDITOR: I’m a longtime subscriber, but I think some changes are need at PD Preps. Arguably, you are doing a great job covering high school football. New features and glossy photos, videos and interviews. There are a lot of great teams and a lot of great players who deserve coverage. It’s fun to read about high school football in the paper and online.

However, I think you are doing a major disservice to other sports, especially girls’ sports. You should consider covering more girls’ volleyball, tennis and cross country. A great example is Hanne Thomsen, a cross country phenom at Montgomery High. She was recently ranked 11th in the nation by Milesplit. While there are some great football players around here, nobody ranks close to 11th in the U.S. Her classmate, Seelah Kittlestron, is off the charts too. They finished first and fourth, respectively, out of 494 racers at the Lowell Invitational in San Francisco. On the boys’ side of cross country, Jude DeVries is flying. He finished 12th out of 791 athletes at the Lowell Invitational.

Keep up the football coverage as it’s exciting, but please diversify. There are a lot of other athletes who also have the tachometer at the redline.

SCOTT DOIG

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.