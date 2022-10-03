Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Making cycling safer

EDITOR: I read with interest John Northey’s letter about local cyclists’ demands to remove bollard posts from multiuse trails (“Creating a danger,” Sept. 24). As an avid cyclist and three-days-a-week bike commuter, I share Northey’s bewilderment over the reaction to the awful death of a cyclist who ran into a bollard. I also share his frustration with cyclists who don’t feel that the rules of the road apply to them.

I know that safe cycling depends, first and foremost, on conscientious driving by motorists. It also depends on me being visible, following traffic rules, staying alert and riding defensively. Finally, it depends on infrastructure to make riding safer — including bike lanes, bike paths and bollards to keep cars off the trails.

Just recently, I watched in alarm as a car pulled onto the Joe Rodota Trail in Roseland and drove toward me at speed. Big surprise: there are no bollards on that section of the trail. I had to dismount to thread my bike between the car and the fencing that lines the trail. It’s as clear to me as ever that removing bollards will not make cycling safer, but paying attention will.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

A look back

EDITOR: Don Galloway wonders what history would say if a former president helped himself to the furnishings upon leaving the White House (“What will history say?” Letters, Sept. 23). In 2001, Bill and Hillary Clinton did just that. When they drove away, they were piggybacked by $190,000 worth of china, flatware, furniture and art pieces. After the New York Times and other news outlets, reported the heist, Bekins returned the haul.

With Donald Trump in mind, Galloway hinted of classified documents stuffed in drawers. He’s on to something. In 2003, prior to testifying before the 9/11 Commission, Clinton’s national security adviser, Sandy Berger, went to the National Archives where he stuffed documents in his socks and pants.

JUNE ENGLAND

Sonoma

Principal suspended

EDITOR: Is it just me? It doesn’t make sense that Cloverdale Principal Mark Lucchetti is on paid leave when the parent is satisfied with the handling of the unfortunate facility issue (“Principal remains on suspension,” Aug. 30).

Cloverdale Superintendent Bertha MacClain advised Lucchetti on how to handle the situation, and she too did not report to Child Protective Services. Why then was the superintendent not reported to state education authorities?

Clearly this is a facility issue. Under no circumstances should a locker room be designed so that people outside the building can see into the changing area just because the door is open. Even though the student at the time of this incident was fully clothed, she was correct in reporting that there was a problem.

I am deeply saddened that the much loved and respected principal, with a 27-year career in education, is ending employment in paid leave status because of a facility issue. Likewise, I am deeply concerned that MacClain has not taken full responsibility for the mishap since she is Lucchetti’s direct supervisor, and, as superintendent, is ultimately responsible for Cloverdale’s school facilities.

ERIN PENCE

Graton

Newsom’s positions

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom has recently taken a very public position opposing Proposition 30 on the November ballot. (“Governor opposes tax on rich in statewide ad” Sept. 13.)

Proposition 30 would raise taxes on Californians who make more than $2 million per year. Most of the money would go to programs to help people buy electric cars and install charging stations. The ballot measures campaign is paid for by the ride-sharing company Lyft. Newsom says that “Prop 30 is a Trojan horse that puts corporate welfare above the fiscal welfare of our entire state.”

For over a year now, Newsom has refused to take a position on efforts by the state’s utility companies to impose a tax on roof top solar and make deep cuts in the credit for sharing surplus energy with the grid. Another Trojan horse that puts corporate welfare above the environmental welfare of the entire state. And yet, Newsom, the great protector of the environment, remains silent.

One cannot help wondering what part campaign contributions play in Newsom’s decisions to take a position on initiatives.

KEN PEDERSEN

Dillon Beach

Graton fire service

EDITOR: I am running for a seat on the Graton Fire District board of directors. I am a nearly lifelong resident of Sonoma County, and I’m proud to call Sebastopol home for over a decade. Graton Fire has always been there when my family needed help, and I want to give back.

As a business owner, I understand responsible spending in challenging times and will bring creative solutions to ensure quality public safety while respecting traditions of the fire service. As a district resident, I understand the challenges the department faces and will work tirelessly to ensure residents receive only the best.

My goal is simple: the best fire service for our community. I would love to speak to any residents who have questions or would like more information. They can email me at jonathan@hebel4graton.com or visit us online at hebel4graton.com.

JONATHAN HEBEL

Sebastopol

