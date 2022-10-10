Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Stand with Iranian people

EDITOR: It seems we citizens of the United States may have more in common with the citizens of Iran than we imagined, given the hostilities between our nations. When George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, our nation erupted with riots and demonstrations against police brutality. Now the Iranian people are reacting to the murder of a young woman in police custody with riots and demonstrations that are threatening the Iranian hierarchy. A good reminder that brutality by government forces pledged to protect the citizenry will often be met with strong resistance, no matter the spiritual or secular beliefs of the citizens. We should stand with the Iranian people.

JIM BRAY

Santa Rosa

GOP priorities

EDITOR: Rep. Matt Gaetz says if Republicans win the House, their priority should be impeaching President Joe Biden. This investigation would take precedence over policymaking and legislation. He lamented that some members of the GOP were doing dumb things like working with the Democrats so that we don’t have to go through the pain of a government shutdown. He is supported by several other members of Congress, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rep. Kevin McCarthy wants to investigate the Jan. 6 committee and the FBI for searching Mar-a-Lago. Is this the GOP agenda if they win? The next voice to be heard is Rep. Elise Stefanik, who wants to investigate the “Biden crime family.” I can’t wait.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Recognizing fascists

EDITOR: Fascists may vary, but they share personal traits and follow similar playbooks. Charismatic, narcissistic and paranoid, they tend to be sociopaths with autocratic tendencies and seize power in fragile republics during economic downturns or national crises.

Employing strong arm tactics, fearmongering and red-baiting, they attack the opposition, provoke unrest and promise to restore law and order. They fan xenophobia by attacking other nationalities and promising to restore national honor and glory. Only they can protect the homeland and promote national interests.

In power, they create personality cults, firing up the masses with inflammatory speeches at mass rallies and proclaiming singular achievements with great fanfare. They attack the press and use official organs or alternative media to spread lies, rumors and conspiracy theories, backed by armed militants. Insisting on absolute loyalty, they purge the bureaucracy and replace dedicated civil servants with incompetent toadies.

Self-serving, they feed at the public trough and break laws with impunity, claiming they face an implacable enemy that threatens traditional values. Refusing to concede defeat, they try to stay in power by attacking the system, inciting loyal supporters and undermining democratic norms. Donald Trump is not a semi-fascist.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

A kick in the teeth

EDITOR: Why is there so much confusion about high gas prices in California (“Questions swirl on spike in gas prices,” Thursday)? Santa Rosa City Council members are proud of their stance banning new gas stations. Not exactly a friendly move. And we wonder why energy companies don’t want to give us the friends and family discount.

Your article says energy companies may be keeping secrets about their plans. What do you think they are going to do? The secret is “harvest and exit,” a strategy when there is no way forward.

Our City Council said, who needs more gas stations? Good news. Soon there will be plenty of corner lots available for much needed cannabis dispensaries. And we will be able to mellow out about $15-a-gallon gas.

Maybe our leadership could have found a better way to help energy companies transition into energy alternatives. But kicking them in the teeth must have been more fun.

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Yes on Prop. 30

EDITOR: I am baffled as to why The Press Democrat doesn’t support Proposition 30, which will electrify transportation to save lives, lungs and ecosystems (“Reject Prop. 30, a tax giveaway,” editorial, Sept. 30).

Californians, not Lyft, are the beneficiaries of Prop. 30. This is clear from its endorsements: a Cal Fire union local, the American Lung Association, the Democratic Party, the Coalition for Clean Air, Union of Concerned Scientists, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Climate Center and legions more, including many legislators.

This proposition originated with environmental groups; Lyft gave support. Lyft would get no taxpayer subsidy to go electric, because Lyft drivers will do the converting. I’m all for helping Lyft drivers, and I’m happy to tax millionaires to do it.

All funding will be directed to and administered by state agencies for clean air (charging infrastructure and vehicle investments) and wildfire prevention, and money will benefit residents who aren’t Lyft-related: families, cities, school districts shifting to electric vehicles and all of us threatened by wildfires. Lyft gets publicity — and satisfaction that drivers and passengers will breathe easier.

Why is the paper siding with the rich? For once, millionaires could be helping the rest of us.

LEAH HALPER

Santa Rosa

