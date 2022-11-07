Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Get rid of gas blowers

EDITOR: Feeling glum after reading that greenhouse gas emissions hit a record high, I took my dogs to the park. To enter, I held my breath to get by four employees from the Petaluma parks department with gas-powered leaf blowers. Now I’m really down because gas-powered blowers are huge contributors of greenhouse gases.

The California Air Resources Board says operating a gas leaf blower for an hour leads to the emission of as much smog-based pollution as driving a Toyota Camry for 1,100 miles. Margaret Renkl of the New York Times quoted one expert saying that “hydrocarbon emissions from a half-hour of yard work with the two-stroke leaf blower are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Raptor (a heavy-duty Ford truck).”

Please, can parks and rec switch to electric blowers? We are switching vehicles to electric, but these gas blowers emit more greenhouse pollutants than even our vehicles.

ANNA COOPERSMITH

Petaluma

Hardworking senator

EDITOR: Friday’s letter about state Sen. Mike McGuire could not be more off the mark (“Rail over trail”). I have known McGuire since he was running for and winning a seat on the Healdsburg school board and can relate that he is thoughtful and hardworking, as well as independent — beholden to no special interests.

He has been a dedicated servant to his entire district, always present and always listening and looking for ways to serve the public. In addition, McGuire has always had an affinity for infrastructure. I have watched him fight for public health, labor centers, affordable housing, roads and the SMART train.

It has been inspiring watching his plan to bring prosperity and recreation to the North Coast by building a grand trail on what has been a mostly abandoned and bankrupt railway along the landslide-prone Eel River. This rail line could never have been rebuilt. A headline from the San Francisco Chronicle illustrates this well: “Dying North Coast railroad could become world-class hiking trail.”

So please vote for Mike McGuire for state Senate on Tuesday.

BRAD DREXLER

Healdsburg

Crossing party lines

EDITOR: I am an unhappy voter. I am a Democrat, not a progressive, but for the first time since Arnold Schwarzenegger, I will vote for a Republican in one California race. I will vote for Lanhee Chen for state controller. I will leave the remaining state races blank on my ballot.

The controller can measure the effectiveness of our massive state spending. I question the billions spent on homelessness and housing during yearslong droughts and with deteriorating roads and soaring energy costs. Particularly in Sonoma County, I find state mandates for high-density housing and no water an issue, not to mention the threat of wildfires. Are we creating future slums quickly to cover politicians’ need for higher office? Are we to become San Jose north?

It is not healthy for us to have every statewide office and the state Senate and Assembly held by one party in perpetuity. I am making my one small change by my one small vote for Chen. He is eminently qualified. I suspect the state will not collapse by voting across party lines.

MARY SHEA

Sonoma

Final argument

EDITOR: Since day one, we’ve worked hard to run a campaign about issues that matter to the North Bay: safety from wildfires, sustainable water supplies, reproductive freedom, addressing homelessness and taking bold climate action. Make no mistake, these issues are urgent and complex. This is no time for business as usual.

As your next Assembly member, I will fight for you and our shared future. As a veteran of environmental policy both as a coastal commissioner and as a member of President Joe Biden’s campaign advisory committee on infrastructure, I know what it takes to get the job done: energy, hard work and never giving up.

If we are to leave a livable planet for our children, it will not be accomplished with more of the same from career politicians. It will be accomplished by us, everyday people hellbent on protecting our future. We have a simple choice to make in this election — will we choose the old way, full of inequity and too slow to rise to the moment or forge a new path together?

SARA AMINZADEH

Kentfield

Fighting antisemitism

EDITOR: With antisemitic hate on the rise, friends and people I know of the Jewish faith feel unsafe leaving their homes with anything that would “out” them as Jewish to the neo-Nazis popping up in California. There is no information anywhere about the faith in our community, and that is leading to hate and discrimination, because people don’t understand how religions can bring people together. We have let white supremacists into our towns, and we need them out now.

Jewish holidays and practices should be brought into schools and the workplace. Many Jewish individuals don’t feel accepted because their holidays aren’t taken seriously. Something must be done to show that everyone is a person no matter their race, gender, religion or whatever else makes people different.

ONYX LYNN HAYES

Santa Rosa

