Monday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Our country isn’t perfect. We know that not every conflict we’ve engaged in survives the scrutiny of history as a righteous cause, and it’s a solemn, sacred duty of citizenship to do all we can, however we can, to assure that what we ask of our men and women in uniform, and their families, is worthy of their sacrifice.

That said, we’re reminded each Veterans Day of the bravery and fortitude of those who came before us. Sadly, it’s impossible to read stories about people like Santa Rosa’s own World War II veteran, Al Maggini (“ ‘My duty to my country,’ ” Friday), and his compatriots, without noting the stark contrast between people like him and so many of our fellow citizens whose response to the simple request to wear a mask during an epidemic that has now killed well over a million Americans was, “You can’t make me.” What an appalling, pathetic battle cry. What happened to us?

P. COUGHLAN HALE

Kelseyville

Social Security solutions

EDITOR: Allison Schrager’s Oct. 19 commentary covered a lot of challenges to the Social Security system (“Social Security bump will cost you”). As noted, potential solutions are to cut benefits, increase the payroll tax or a combination of both.

A simple and straightforward solution would be to bump up the earnings cap. For 2022, payments into Social Security by employers and employees stop once earnings reach $147,000. This means a person making $300,000, for example, pays the same into Social Security as someone earning $147.000. Why not cap it at, say, $250,000? That would bring in millions more dollars annually and conceivably cover most of the projected Social Security shortfall.

The Congressional Budget Office has evaluated another solution — subject earnings above $250,000 to payroll taxes in addition to the earnings cap. This would raise $1 trillion over a 10-year period.

Solutions to future funding issues don’t need to be complicated. The GOP’s plan is to go after Social Security and may include cutting benefits, raising the retirement age, privatizing the program and a number of even worse ideas.

LINDA KETTLER

Santa Rosa

Nurturing children

EDITOR: Nov. 4 was the annual 4Cs — Community Child Care Council — Champions for Children award ceremony, in which six amazing individuals were honored and recognized for their tireless and heartfelt dedication to our community’s youngest and arguably most important individuals.

They were honored for championing early care and education, counseling and support in K-12 education, promoting well-being and upward mobility, supporting foster children and families, leading and connecting peers in education services and keeping our community healthy by providing equitable access to the COVID vaccine. Nothing is more important in creating a strong community than supporting our developing youth.

While the six honorees were jaw-droppingly inspirational, what might be even more impressive is the mission and work of the nearly 50-year-old gem, 4Cs. Creating “a thriving community where every child, family, and employer have access to quality child care and early education” is backed up by a track record and accomplishments of a resource here in our community that should make us all proud.

The 4Cs website says it “nurtures our region’s children.” Indeed it does, and for an incredible 50 years and counting.

ARI HAUPTMAN

Santa Rosa

Trump, again

EDITOR: On Tuesday, Donald Trump is expected to announce his candidacy for president in 2024. Wonders never cease. Here is a politician who spent much of his time in office castigating medical professionals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headed a team of virologists fighting to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic while Trump advocated crackpot ideas such as injecting the sick with bleach. Trump approach to foreign affairs was no better. He trashed NATO at every turn, while praising enemies like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Enough is enough

EDITOR: It has been said that this country has never been so diametrically opposed, politically and socially, and that violence is becoming normalized. I agree. Hand-wringing and good wishes will not repair this issue. The question is: how can we stop this roller coaster?

As a person in longtime recovery and as a professional in that industry, the answer is quite simple: you are responsible for what you say and do. You have the freedom to do, but you will have the consequences of that freedom.

All the politicians and their supporters who use inflammatory and racist language and images must be held accountable. At the polls, in business and socially. Any person or organization who purposely stirs up hateful rhetoric to incite bigotry, intolerance, intimidation and violence must be sanctioned and ostracized. Loss of income and personal wealth and prestige (and in some cases: freedom), in addition to sponsorship, would go a long way to rebalancing this democracy, which is on the edge of decline.

Unless this is dealt with immediately, more people will be intimidated, harassed, injured and killed. When is enough, enough? I’d say we were there.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

