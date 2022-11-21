Monday’s Letters to the Editor

GOP ‘freedom’

EDITOR: The freedom that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans want/want back is the freedom to own slaves, the freedom to take away someone else’s freedom. Everything else follows from that.

JAY CLEM

Santa Rosa

Rethink toxic chemicals

EDITOR: As you know, there are non-toxic alternatives to the poison herbicides used throughout our county today. There are consequences, many not yet known or revealed, from using poisons as an easy and familiar solution to control the environment. There are other solutions, not caustic to humans, animals or nature's balance. Killing pollinators and wildlife, polluting water and decreasing healthy harvests does not serve any community. Several states and counties in California are successfully using non-toxic alternatives to poison.

While working with disabled children, my practice had an even distribution of farming and city-dwelling families. The farming communities had a higher incidence of children with disabilities. I often wondered if this was related to the herbicides being used in the farming communities. This unanswered question gives me further concern regarding the use of synthetic herbicides in Sonoma County or any county.

ANANDA MAGEE

Sebastopol

Assessing impacts

EDITOR: I attach no stigma to marijuana cultivation and seeing that the value of the crop in Sonoma County is approaching that of wine raises only one concern for me (“Weed gaining on wine,” Nov. 12). In our time of drought and climate crisis, how much water does growing marijuana require? I did a little research online and could only find on cannabis industry sites rafts of confusing numbers. Apparently, a plant in our environment needs about two liters of water a day, but this (according to the marijuana sites) is less than wine grapes require and far less than cows.

Sadly, UC Davis has not, to my knowledge, done any studies that I would find more trustworthy. In reporting on the economic statistics of Sonoma County agriculture, I would like to see information about the environmental impacts of these valuable crops.

CHARLES LITTLE

Petaluma

Unnecessary measure

EDITOR: When California joined the union it wrote a new state constitution that incorporated parts of the Mexican constitution. At that time, slavery was banned due to the Mexican constitution banning it. It was one of the reasons the South lost its mind — because prior to that there were equal numbers of slave and anti-slave states. Immediately the number of anti-slave states outnumbered the South. There is no need to pass another amendment banning slavery (“California almost had an anti-slavery amendment,” Nov. 13). It is apparent to this reader that the media and certain members of our elected "elite" are trying to make news where none is warranted.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Loan forgiveness

EDITOR: Students who borrowed to go to college to study science, engineering, ac-counting or something that would lead to a good paying career could afford to pay the student loans back. Students who studied underwater basket weaving or Environmental Social Governance or anything that did not lead to a stream of income probably cannot pay back their loans. The moral to the story is Go Woke, Go Broke.

GARY McCLERNAN

Kenwood

Election nightmare

EDITOR: Our election process is so polluted and so un-understandable, it’s a technological nightmare. I think we have complicated our election process to the point that the average Joe and Josephine could never figure it out. We should be able to easily understand what is going on.

We have voting machines, and many of them have glitches. We have mail-in balloting, one month early voting, ballot drop-off boxes, ballot harvesting, counting ballots for days after the election, universal mail-in voting, rank choice voting and all this chaos with very little quality assurance.

I say, simplify, for the sake of the country, because the current system is rife with so much potential for fraud. We need to go back to what our Election Days used to be like.

I must say that on the Republican side, I’m disgusted. I know what the left is about, but I would expect more from the Republicans. We hardly have any representation. Sometimes we get an OK showing from a few Congress people, but it’s a rare occurrence. The Republicans need to do their job or change the letter by their name.

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

No sympathy

EDITOR: So, Mike Pence and family are “angered” by the “reckless” Tweets made by Donald Trump assailing Pence during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence has no one to blame but himself. He was part and parcel of enabling Trump in his egomaniacal quest for authoritarianism for four-plus years. I have less-than-zero sympathy for Pence.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

