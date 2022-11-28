Monday’s Letters to the Editor

The hidden money

EDITOR: As of this writing, it is estimated that 32,312 Ukrainians have died in the Russian invasion. In the U.S. there are estimates that 110 Americans a day are dying of gun violence. This means that approximately 22,660 Americans have died of gun violence during the same time. Are we sure the gun lobby isn’t partly funded by the Russians? Actually, with the existence of PACs and Super PACs’ allowance of anonymous funding, we have no way of knowing who, including foreign governments, funds and influences political campaigns. This should be of concern to all parts of the political spectrum.

JFK anniversary

EDITOR: Nov. 22, 1963, I was teaching my fourth period math class at Sonoma Valley High School, when Mr. Sharek, dean of boys, came into the room and told us that President John F. Kennedy had been shot. What I remember most from that day was a loss of my sense of security. If this could happen, anything could. I was scared.

On Nov. 22, 2022, 59 years later, I checked The Press Democrat to see how it would handle this anniversary. All I found was five lines in the Today in History section on Page A2. Along with the anniversary of the adoption of the “S-O-S” signal in 1906.

My reaction: disappointment, sadness and a little anger. Why was the anniversary of the violent death of a sitting president of the United States not given a place of honor in a section that everyone would read? Some of us still remember that day.

I can only hope that next year, 2023, the 60th anniversary, Kennedy will be honored and memorialized as he should be.

Divisive article

EDITOR: Your reporting on the Roseland neighborhood, referred to as a future refuge, unfortunately, includes divisive tactics (“A refuge postponed,” Nov 20). When the casual reader peruses the story, danger, fear, racism and division jump out at them, as they did me. Too bad.

After one wades through the verbiage ignoring the benefits of natural parks for everyone, the story admits that the neighbors have been stewarding the 20-acre woodland for decades. This is likely due to the fact that it is already a refuge in the true sense of the word, providing rare natural sounds, muffling traffic noise, offering a sense of wildness, all while recharging the groundwater we need and working to clean our air.

If a crosswalk is desired, let there be a crosswalk. That is a different issue. For sports, the Southwest Community Center is already developed and school playgrounds are close by.

Please refrain from pitting races against each other, denigrating Latinos’ appreciation of the benefits of natural areas and using schoolchildren to justify destroying nature. Their future should be honored by making sure we protect nature.

Trump’s luck runs out

EDITOR: Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to possibly indict former President Donald Trump was a good decision, though it may delay the process. Garland is in a tough spot since Trump is a master at placing blame on others. He’s been able to use rhetoric and vicious complaints at every bend in the road, evading serious legal charges.

However, in the case of the purloined documents found by the FBI using a legal warrant, Trump’s luck may be running out. Even his former attorney general, William Barr, said special counsel Jack Smith can make a valid case that Trump obstructed the Justice Department’s investigation by taking classified government documents to his estate. It is pretty clear that by doing so the former president was guilty of breaking the law.

Whether or not Trump gets his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential race, he should be indicted. He should stand trial.

Use a rake

EDITOR: I appreciated Michael Shapiro’s Close to Home column, which delineated the long list of harmful effects caused by the use of gas-powered leaf blowers (“Time to ban horribly polluting gas leaf blowers,” Nov. 20). The column also suggested the problematic improvement of switching to electric leaf blowers, but the most obvious of tried-and-true solution is using a rake. A rake is inexpensive, effective, quiet, requires no upkeep and is clearly healthier for the user, the immediate environment and our planet.

Carbon and methane

EDITOR: Paul Mario Sconfienza writes: “It should be obvious that reducing methane in the atmosphere will have far more impact on the climate than a similar degree of reduction of carbon dioxide” (“Of cars and cows,” Letters, Nov. 17). I don’t think we should see this as either/or. He’s right that methane is a stronger agent of global warming initially, and reducing it is vitally important. But methane lasts in the atmosphere for about 80 years, whereas carbon stays in the atmosphere for thousands of years and accumulates irreversibly. So cutting carbon emissions is just as important. Both must be an absolute priority.

