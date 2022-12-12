Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Tasting room travails

EDITOR: Here is another consideration as to why tasting room visits may have dropped (“ ‘A cause for alarm,’ ” Dec. 3). My husband and I were born and raised here. We liked to head out on a beautiful sunny day and pick a few tasting rooms to explore, as we are wine lovers. New practices prevent us from being as spontaneous, because most places now require tasting appointments, which need to be planned in advance by days and even weeks.

The other deterrent for us is exorbitant tasting fees, often paired with bites of food prepared by an actual chef.

Gone are the fun days where we set out for a last-minute drive through Dry Creek Valley or Alexander Valley and popped into a couple of tasting rooms, paid a minimal fee to cover the cost of wines poured in our glass, and almost always left with a purchase of at least one or more bottles to bring home.

We don’t need the food nibbles or special services that now encourage tipping (there goes the wine club discount). I am sure these factors also impact tourists who do not have an unlimited travel budget.

LAURA BAKER

Healdsburg

Regulatory obfuscations

EDITOR: I would like to offer a few points of clarification to Ronald Harris’ statements on the safety of Roundup (“Roundup ‘hysteria,’ ” Letters, Nov. 27). Harris confuses the active ingredient — glyphosate — with the product (e.g., Roundup). Roundup and other products that contain glyphosate also contain industry secret “adjuvants” that drastically increase the toxicity. Regulators only require companies to study active ingredients, even though the U.S. Patent Office acknowledges that adjuvants increase toxicity. This is one of many regulatory obfuscations that have kept the truth about Roundup hidden.

The Genetic Literacy Project and its “20 independent international agencies” that call glyphosate safe has been identified as a front group that works with chemical companies in support of pesticides. More scientific studies have been done on glyphosate than almost any other human-made chemical, but hundreds of these studies were led or ghostwritten by the chemical industry.

If someone wants to believe that Roundup is “safe as salt,” there is a “scientific” study to point to. The truly independent studies on Roundup report cancer links. It is unfortunate that fake news about Roundup has allowed industry to continue to expose farm and landscape workers to carcinogens, even while plaintiffs with terminal cancer continue to receive settlements from Monsanto/Bayer.

MEGAN KAUN

Director, Sonoma Safe Ag Safe Schools

A note of thanks

EDITOR: I am honored to have been reelected as the 4th District representative on the Santa Rosa City Council, and I am committed to spending the next four years focusing on issues that matter most to all of us.

I commend my challengers for waging such strong campaigns and for their passion on issues they feel are most pressing for our city. I look forward to meeting with them to discuss their ideas and thoughts for how to address some of the most critical challenges we face as a city.

I thank those who supported me, voted for me and volunteered time and effort for believing in me. Thanks to the residents of District 4 who voted for me for your trust and support. I understand and respect that those who didn’t vote for me felt another candidate might have better addressed their concerns. I hear you, and I will spend the next four years working hard to earn your trust and support. Please feel free to email me directly at vfleming@srcity.org to share your thoughts, ideas and concerns. It takes all of us working together to make this city, and District 4, a place we are all proud to call home.

VICTORIA FLEMING

Santa Rosa

Tax breaks and religion

EDITOR: I believe that a business should be allowed the right not to offer nonessential services based on religious beliefs, if such is clearly stated in their offering (“Groups warn top judges of stakes,” Dec. 4). However, the First Amendment precludes our government from supporting any religion. Business expense tax deductions are a form of government support. I think that Lorie Smith should be allowed to expand her website design business to reflect her religious beliefs if she is willing to forgo her business tax deductions. Either way, she isn’t getting my business.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

Striving for independence

EDITOR: It’s not fun to live outside. It’s not fun to live with strangers. But living alone is a problem (“More adults confront living alone,” Dec. 4)? My mother had a different opinion. She raised seven children and was married for 30 years and again for 40 years. When I asked her, near the end, if she was happy, she said there was one thing she missed: living alone. “I have the best husband, but he is still somebody else in the middle of my life. I wish I could live alone with my own thoughts.”

Now I am old, disabled and live alone. Sometimes I get lonely, then I remind myself that I am proud of my independence. Many things don’t get done. Weeds be damned. Freedom of thought is more important.

There’s nothing wrong with living alone. In fact, it’s a goal for a lot of people. Independence is the disabled person’s holy grail. Every day I repeat the mantra, “Find a way.” While I edited this, I tested positive for COVID. The challenges never end. How on earth does a headline occur that demonizes living alone?

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

