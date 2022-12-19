Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Homework assignment

EDITOR: We are deeply divided as a nation. Bridging the divide poses a serious pedagogical challenge. Before attempting to invite a dialogue with someone unlike yourself, I would like to propose a two-part homework assignment.

Step one. Go to San Francisco and take a ride on Muni through downtown. Just sit there and watch the people who get on and off. Watch the bus dip down to let people onboard who are mobility challenged. If the guy next to you smells, how shall I say, different, that’s part of your experience.

Step two. Visit the Department of Motor Vehicles. Make an appointment and arrive on time. Notice you will still have to wait a half-hour, sitting in a large room with people who didn’t make an appointment. You will watch people being served you swear arrived after you, and you may feel the government bureaucracy just doesn’t care. And you had to take time off work to make this appointment.

If you are MAGA and can sense the humanity of those on the bus or woke and can understand the frustration of those at DMV, maybe you’re ready to talk. This may not help, but it’s a start.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

What’s too many?

EDITOR: David Haynes refers to “anti-gun folks,” as if anyone disagreeing with come one, come all assault rifle availability must be anti-gun (“Blaming gun owners,” Letters, Dec. 7). False. Few would deny a .22-caliber to plunk with, a shotgun or rifle for hunting, or either for home security. The objection is high-powered weapons and oversized magazines designed to kill humans.

Haynes refers to 2019 (because the last three years get even worse?) claiming “only” 364 homicide deaths “by rifle” and 36,000 deaths by automobiles. Are those measly 364 deaths acceptable to him? Pretending those numbers true, how many lost limbs? How many lost an organ? Maybe wear a colostomy bag for life? How many lost a parent? Too many.

I need a driver’s license and insurance to drive. I pay yearly fees. Try asking an AR-15 fan to even do that. Good luck. Statistics-wise, let’s break through his cherry-picking:

In 2019, 39,707 gun deaths in the U.S., including 14,414 firearm homicides and 23,941 firearm suicides.

And it’s only gotten worse.

CHARLES SHAY

Cotati

Eye-opening book

EDITOR: A few months ago, I read a review of the book “Climate Restoration” by Peter Fiekowsky. It interested me, so I ordered it from the county library. It made such a positive impact on my wife and me that we bought it and made a donation to one of the organizations that support this vital work.

Basically, it describes four natural processes that can remove huge amounts of carbon dioxide and methane from our atmosphere rapidly, inexpensively and without requiring massive lifestyle or economic shifts. The technologies for synthetic limestone, marine permaculture, iron fertilization of the ocean and atmospheric methane oxidation already exist and are on the road to scaling up in the near future. It’s a short book and easy to read; focus on pages 83-162.

We haven’t read about these concepts and practices in other publications or interviews with officials at climate conferences. We just want to spread the word to other readers who want to become informed and hopeful about this different direction to benefit humanity sooner rather than later (or too late).

RICHARD CHADWIN

Sonoma

Covering for ‘deep state’

EDITOR: You have not had one article telling about the evidence released by Elon Musk about former Twitter employees censoring and blocking conservative content. Are you afraid of truth instead of the pablum you publish on behalf of your leftist friends in the media, government and deep state?

Interesting that you publish a column by Michelle Singletary demeaning Musk as a “terrible” boss. Well, he must be doing something right if he can get SpaceX to do things NASA could never do. And do it for less money than a government bureaucracy. His Tesla operation is the hallmark of electric vehicle production. He must be doing something right.

For the media to try to shadow ban and demean Musk tells me that he is doing things at Twitter that your deep state masters do not want the public to know. By not reporting on it, you certainly help them keep the public ignorant of truth in this matter. But you have a headline in the paper telling us about a storm. Ha-ha. We’ve been having storms for over a week. What exactly are your reporting standards? Or do you have any?

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Missing shopping carts

EDITOR: No one mentions or questions the appropriation of store carts by homeless and homed people. I went into Big Lots on Mendocino Avenue, and although the store wasn’t crowded, there were few shopping carts. I asked an employee who said they had just received a truckload but over half were gone in a week. The carts cost more than $200 each. People wheel them home and leave them for the next person to take home or to an encampment. There used to be penalties for theft, but shopping carts, unlike the 10-cent bags, are free?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.