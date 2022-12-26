Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Tasting room visits

EDITOR: I am in agreement with Laura Baker as far as the fun having gone out of wine tasting, especially for locals who liked to get out to tasting rooms spontaneously (“Tasting room travails,” Letters, Dec. 12). Her comments were in response to the decline in tasting room visits due to mandatory reservations. I can see why this was a good thing when we were just opening up from COVID and tasing room managers wanted to be cautious. Do we still need these reservations now? I don’t think so, and I would like to see it return to no reservations required. I’m sure tasting room traffic would increase.

DIANE SOSHNIK

Santa Rosa

Draconian measures

EDITOR: I had an emergency veterinary appointment in Sebastopol. I stopped for cash at my bank on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa. There were no meters left, and I was in a hurry. I parked for one minute next to a car at a meter in front of the bank. I put my flashers on and ran to the ATM. I was in the middle of my transaction when I saw a parking attendant across the street writing a ticket.

I watched and waited for my transaction to be complete. He was taking photos of the car, writing a ticket and placing it under the wiper. I ran to the car, opened my door and got one foot inside. He sauntered across the street and said, “Unfortunately, I am going to give you a ticket.” I said, “I watched you. You were not even finished placing that ticket before I got halfway into my vehicle.” He said it didn’t matter and he was going to ticket me for illegal parking.

This is why I will not shop, eat or go downtown anymore. I can walk to Montgomery Village where I will do my business. Santa Rosa will watch its downtown die with these draconian parking measures.

KATE E. BLACK

Santa Rosa

Justice needs a trial

EDITOR: Bishop Robert F. Vasa has reduced the trauma of children abused by Catholic priests to money. The profound lifelong effects of the shattering of trust by priests who were to be revered and treated as second to God require far more than a few bucks.

The diocese’s attorney says bankruptcy is necessary to achieve a fair and equitable settlement for all. An equitable settlement will never repair a child’s nightmarish recognition that his religious counselor engaged in acts that scarred the child’s psyche into adulthood.

Justice in America is presumed to be monetary. When religious leaders present themselves as moral leaders through whom God speaks and then violate every godly commandment, justice requires more.

Permitting bankruptcy perverts justice. Justice means a trial and a thorough accounting of how rot infected every layer of the Catholic hierarchy. The goal is to prevent reoccurrence of the blight.

Vasa wants the lawsuits over. What he neglects to understand is the failure of the Catholic Church and its hierarchy to protect the most vulnerable, trusting and innocent of its flock has forever destroyed its moral authority.

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Not a preference

EDITOR: I really appreciate R.J. Prusky’s common-sense letter about education and society itself (“True inclusion,” Dec. 6). Ill-informed but well-meaning parents who support banning or burning books because they might make their fragile little darlings uncomfortable, or who attack teachers and school boards for teaching real history, warts and all, as it truly happened, only create an empty bubble in their children’s heads. And the ludicrous “don’t say gay” rule in Florida not only sweeps reality/inclusion under the rug, it’s an attack on free speech, a terrible lesson for kids.

True inclusivity, as Prusky wrote, does indeed include diversity of thought, and to live in ignorance is to die a fool.

However, Prusky’s altruistic effort did err by inadvertently propagating a tired and inaccurate trope with the outdated phrase “sexual preference.” We’ve all come a long way in learning and understanding that being gay (or straight) has never been a choice or a preference. For anyone.

It’s like being born right-handed or a southpaw. The same is true with sexual orientation (the proper phrase) as everyone is wired gay or straight or right-handed or left-handed from the moment of birth.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

History’s lessons

EDITOR: After World War I ended, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in 1919. In the aftermath, one of the world’s most notorious dictators rose to power. He was a demagogue and knew that an outright lie gains legitimacy if it is repeated often enough. He used emotional rhetoric to blame Germany`s economic downfall on a certain group of people. This populist approach caused a momentum and led to the rise of the Third Reich. He used a democratic system to rise to power and then turned a democracy to a dictatorship.

Fast forward to our time. It is of utmost importance to understand the threat to our democracy. Public awareness is key to stopping a narcissist from seizing power. The media plays an integral role in preventing this disaster from happening. The ability of the media to show the real face of this threat is the main reason demagogues hate a free press.

We mustn’t forget what history has taught us. Once democracy is lost, it will be too late.

PIROUZ FAKHRAEI

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.