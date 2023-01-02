Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Anticipating better

EDITOR: 2022 will be remembered for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, high inflation and the Fed raising interest rates seven times in an attempt to curb inflation. Financial markets were turbulent all over the world, and the bloom came off crypto currencies. Despite our best efforts to ignore it, COVID would not go away, so the world endured a third year of the pandemic. Given all that, Americans remain an optimistic lot, me included. I look forward to 2023 with renewed optimism and hope that the new year will be better than the last.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Reimbursement delays

EDITOR: You had an article on Dec. 25 about delayed reimbursements to Medi-Cal providers (“County backlog causing hardships”). Perhaps you can look at other entities and their late reimbursements. As an illustration, we sold a house and closed utilities in early July. PG&E quickly sent us a refund without having to contact them. We had to contact Sonoma Clean Power for our refund and were told it would be processed in November. We contacted them in December and were told that it would be marked “urgent” and moved up the line. We still haven’t gotten the refund. It is not a large amount of money, but this delay does speak a lot about business practices and viability.

We had a similar situation with an assisted living home where it took over a year to get a refund. In that case, there was a changed in ownership/management. Are we expected to forget what is owed to us while at the same time we are expected to pay our own bills? What kind of a culture are we creating?

SHIRLEY WHITNEY

Santa Rosa

Israel’s new leaders

EDITOR: The new government in Israel poses a serious threat to Israel’s liberal democracy because it appointed people to critical governmental posts whose reputations for bigotry illuminate the political landscape.

For instance, the New York Times reported that one member of the new government had on his wall for many years a picture of a Jewish settler who murdered, in Hebron, 29 Palestinians in 1994 while they were praying. Yet he will be put in charge of national security, which includes the police.

Another example of a bigoted appointment is a person who wants to segregate — as the New York Times reports — Arabs from Jews in maternity wards and prevent Jewish property developers from selling to Arabs. He will be in charge of some aspects of the occupation on the West Bank.

A liberal democratic state rejects bigotry of all kinds. But in the current Israeli case, bigotry is given a prominent place within life and politics.

The U.S. government must condemn Israel for these appointments and make clear that continued U.S. backing for Israel is contingent on Israel doing so as well, posthaste.

STEVEN M. DeLUE

Petaluma

Inspiring legacies

EDITOR: I want to thank The Press Democrat for acknowledging the many people who have helped make Sonoma County such a wonderful place to live (“Not to be forgotten,” Saturday). You showed the diversity, breadth of background, industry and talent and provided a reminder of so many very special people who have contributed to the rich culture of Sonoma County. These wonderful citizens set the stage for us to carry on the legacy they have left. I did not know all of them, of course, but left the article hoping to meet more of my fellow Sonomans in 2023.

SUZANNE TUCKER

Penngrove

Rain returns

EDITOR: Hopefully, the recent rains are a good omen of more coming in 2023. Our arthritis is telling us the Bay Area’s “storm door,” at last, may be opening again.

KATHLEEN and FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Renewable energy

EDITOR: Mike Gravely, research program manager at the California Energy Commission, said state-sponsored microgrids are meant to both support business — in the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe’s case, the hotel-casino — and the community during blackouts (“During earthquake blackouts, this Humboldt tribe was an island of clean power,” pressdemocrat.com). Yet the article went on to say every home and business in the state should not go looking for a self-sufficient energy system because too many microgrid users could undermine the utility-operated grid that the vast majority of energy customers depend on, deepening divisions between haves and have-nots as affluent communities and big businesses install their own systems.

This makes no sense, unless it is intended to stall our transition to reliable renewable energy. Homeowners should be installing solar systems and electric vehicle chargers ASAP. Large parking lots at public facilities, shopping centers, business parks, and large condo and apartment complexes should be retrofitted with solar canopies, stationary storage batteries and electric vehicle chargers.

These improvements will minimize the need for expensive transmission lines from remote power plants by providing renewable energy production and storage right where most energy is being consumed. It just doesn’t fit our archaic utility monopoly business model. It’s time for that to change.

JERRY WAGNER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.