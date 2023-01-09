Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A glaring omission

EDITOR: Having read the fair recital of 2022 federal bipartisan achievements in The Press Democrat’s Jan. 3 editorial, I note a disappointing omission (“U.S. government is again divided”). I read it once, twice, thrice to confirm I didn’t miss something. Chief among those bipartisan accomplishments is passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protecting lifelong, long-serving, taxpaying U.S. citizens from a Supreme Court admittedly and aggressively willing to step outside checks and balances. This is enormously important to many in your hometown audience.

Finally, it wasn’t just the Senate that passed these important measures. Madam Speaker was “in da House.” All these accomplishments actually give our home some hope moving forward.

DAVE DAVIS

Guerneville

SRJC’s ‘Mr. Chips’

EDITOR: Thank you for the mention of Brook Tauzer in your Dec. 31 article “Not to be forgotten.” He was truly revered by all his colleagues and friends at Santa Rosa Junior Colleger. Retired faculty and staff from the Tauzer era will gather at the college on Feb. 16 to memorialize our “Mr. Chips” in a “Remembering Brook Tauzer” discussion and conversation sponsored by the SRJC Retirees Association and the SRJC Foundation. This event will make permanent the naming of the Brook Tauzer Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at SRJC’s Doyle Library.

Retirees and all friends of Tauzer are invited to both the Tauzer Lecture (preceding) and the Remembering Brook Tauzer evens. For further information, please contact Peter Leveque and/or Curt Groninga at cgroninga@mac.com or (707) 481-4209 text/cell.

CURT GRONINGA

Santa Rosa

Soccer’s popularity

EDITOR: Dave Stein explains exactly why soccer is such a popular sport worldwide (“Football vs. soccer,” Letters, Dec. 31). These are his own words: “Each play presents a team with different challenges and decision points. … Everything can change in an instant. Combine this with amazing athleticism in a very tough physical game.” He was referring to football, but his letter is an excellent description of why the game of soccer fascinates the world.

NAN WATERS

Sebastopol

Israel’s new leaders

EDITOR: Israel has lurched dangerously to the right and is under the control of nationalistic and religious hard-liners. Business owners (and soon, perhaps, doctors) may refuse to serve LGBTQ+, non-Jews and anyone who upsets their religious sensibilities. After a change in their constitution, Itamar Ben-Gvir, convicted of “inciting racism,” is minister of national security. A settler leader who heads an ultraright religious party now oversees the West Bank.

What will happen to the over 3 million Palestinians there? With more illegal settlements planned on privately owned Palestinian land, can we all finally admit the two-state solution is dead? Anyone who says otherwise is an idiot or lying, and that includes our president. History has shown that nothing good comes when nationalism and religious fundamentalism go hand in hand. It’s Manifest Destiny Israeli-style, and what happened to Native Americans may well happen to Palestinians.

Yes, China, Iran and Russia are bad too, but we’re not sending them $10 million of our tax dollars a day. Jewish Voice for Peace writes that they’re “guided by … justice, equality and freedom for all people. We unequivocally oppose Zionism because it is counter to those ideals.” The new Israeli government makes that abundantly clear.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Fighting inflation

EDITOR: I strongly believe that if we all pitch in, we can help all of society and especially those who are barely surviving. Here is how: Avoid buying any product that has high price increases. This will hurt businesses, distributors, manufacturers and, unfortunately, farmers for a little while. I think this initiative may result in lowering prices. We will still have price increases but not as severe. Consumers must pay a little more for businesses to survive, and businesses must make a little less so consumers can survive, especially those who are struggling with food and basic comfort.

EMILY WEBSTER

Sebastopol

GOP killed tax credit

EDITOR: I’m tired of false equivalencies. The headline on Kathryn A. Edwards’ Dec. 29 commentary (“America is choosing to keep children in poverty”) should have read, “Republicans choosing to keep children in poverty.” No Republicans voted to renew the child tax credit even though Republican states benefited greatly from this credit, which President Joe Biden included as part of the American Rescue Plan. It cut child poverty rates in half.

Please don’t say “legislators have abandoned that progress” when an accurate report would have said “not one Republican supported this tax credit in Congress.” As a Democrat, I am always furious when I see my party being lumped in with those in the GOP who refuse to care for children or families or people struggling with poverty. Let’s be fair, OK?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.