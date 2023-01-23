Monday’s Letters to the Editor

What Krugman missed

EDITOR: It was surprising to read Paul Krugman’s assessment of the recent leadership battle in the House (“Making America the opposite of great,” Jan. 7). After admitting a degree of satisfaction and that it has happened before, he wrote, “This time there has been no significant dispute about policy.” Maybe not about policy, but how about procedure? The holdouts fought for financial transparency and accountability, e.g., adequate time to study and challenge budget proposals and inform people how our tax dollars are being used. Why wouldn’t a Nobel laureate in economics applaud such a proposal?

Later in the column he wrote, “Liberals have never seemed remotely as interested in humiliating conservatives as conservatives are in humiliating liberals.” Are we to believe that two impeachment trials engineered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her lockstep liberals and the well-timed and well-

orchestrated Jan. 6 investigation weren’t meant to humiliate? And if these weren’t enough the author added his own: “And I have a theory that Trump’s own ludicrousness, his manifest lack of intellectual capacity and emotional maturity to be president, was what endeared him to his base.”

You have to wonder, is Krugman an out-of-control liberal or a closet conservative?

LEO LANE

Petaluma

Ban gas blowers

EDITOR: Today was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Neighbors on both sides of me hire weekly landscape crews. Tonight they showed up at the same time and blasted noise and gas fumes up until dark.

I urge the Santa Rosa City Council to seriously consider banning gas leaf blowers within the city limits. The detrimental effects of gas blowers need to be addressed on a community basis. Gas leaf blowers are a health hazard to workers and the public.

I am glad California will ban the sale of new gas blowers in the near future. But the ban will not help get rid of current gas blowers. I suggest a buyback program in which landscapers turn their gas blowers in for credit toward purchase of electric blowers.

Better yet, maybe an advertising campaign to show how the fine art of raking and sweeping is sexy and can add years to your life.

JANET BAROCCO

Santa Rosa

Lies and integrity

EDITOR: I’ve been thinking a lot about lies ever since Donald Trump started campaigning for the presidency, and lies are in the news again because of George Santos fabricating his background to run for Congress.

Many people think little about lies and lying and believe that all people lie. But that’s not true. I believe most people are basically honest, although they might lie to avoid hurting someone’s feelings or some other such minor thing.

However, people who lie and make up stories about their education, professional lives and background are in a whole new category. These people should not be believed, because they think honesty means nothing and that it’s no big deal to tell lies if it gets them ahead. There is an old saying: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

I wonder how many people would tolerate it if their children, family members and friends lied to them whenever it benefits themselves. Would you just take them at their word? One has to wonder why some people turn a blind eye and are willing to believe someone who has been shown to be a liar and a fraud.

LARAINE KELMAN

Rohnert Park

Imagin(ing) that

EDITOR: As a teenager, I worked with Ronald Reagan’s campaign for California governor. I coined the phrase for him, “Once you’ve seen one redwood, you’ve seen them all.” Subsequently, I helped him, both Bushes and Donald Trump win their presidencies. I coached Trump on all his perfect phone calls. I was a top adviser to the Koch brothers. With their backing, I negotiated with George Soros to stop sending invasions of Norwegian immigrants. By the way, I am a Republican running in 2024 for U.S. Congress in Northern California. I can’t remember which district. The only way I can lose is if space lasers help voting machines commit massive voter fraud. Send money.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

Pondering property taxes

EDITOR: Here is something to ponder about property tax funding. Sonoma County’s website says “Secured Property Taxes are collected by the county, even though they are governed by California State Law. The Tax Collector of Sonoma County collects taxes on behalf of the County, the County’s 9 incorporated cities, over 40 school districts, and all other taxing agencies located in the County, including over 70 special districts (e.g., flood control districts, sanitation districts). Upon collection of these taxes by the County, appropriate distribution is made to the various taxing agencies.”

So I am wondering, since we now have thousands of new affordable (seven levels of affordable) housing units in every area of Santa Rosa, how much of an increase in school money will there be? Will a considerable portion go to healthier student meals? It has been said public school meals are a prep to fast food meals. We can do better, and we know it.

Fact: Our students are our future voters and leaders.

JUNE MICHAELS

Santa Rosa

