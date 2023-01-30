Monday’s Letters to the Editor

We have failed

EDITOR: With further mass shootings, more people will be emotionally and spiritually shattered, politicians will send “thoughts and prayers” and ignore any positive legislation, and the gun lobby (along with bloviating chest-thumping “patriots”) will scream about the Second Amendment. We’ve failed. As Americans, as world citizens and as a species. The human race needs a pink slip. Perhaps the ants can do better.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Restricting teachers

EDITOR: We should be very alarmed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment of several new trustees of the New College of Florida whose avowed intention is to see conservative state legislatures starting to conquer public institutions all over the United States (“Florida pulls off a hostile takeover of a liberal college,” Jan. 15).

In January 2022, PEN America issued a comprehensive report titled “Educational Gag Orders,” which disclosed that state legislatures across the United States already were considering legislation “intended to restrict teaching and training in K-12 schools, higher education, and state agencies and institutions,” the majority of which “target discussions of race, racism, gender, and American history, banning a series of ‘prohibited’ or ‘divisive’ concepts.”

The report said that between January and September 2021, 54 separate bills were introduced in 24 legislatures. Since then, PEN America has tracked these kinds of bills. As of this month, the number jumped to a whooping 227 bills in 40 states. All of the bills have been introduced by Republicans.

The report finds that the “bills appear designed to chill academic and educational discussions and impose government dictates on teaching and learning.”

STEPHEN ROHDE

Sebastopol

Rally report

EDITOR: I wish to report on our 2023 Rally for Life. There were over 100 in attendance, from all faiths and walks of life. Naturally, we rejoiced in the repeal of Roe and the thousands of babies already saved because of it. But we also grieved over the polymorphous assault on innocent human life that continues in California. We recognized that unborn children, vulnerable moms with crisis pregnancies, gender-confused youth and the sick, lonely and depressed still need our prayers, our voice and our help.

We heard from our speakers. Medical professionals taught us about the unspoken dangers of chemical abortions and about the a-medical promotion of assisted suicide. We heard from sidewalk prayer teams who intercede for abortion-minded women. We heard from ministries of compassion that offer support to women, before or after an abortion. We heard from clergy who reminded us again of the sanctity of human life and our obligation to love, respect and protect God’s image-bearers from the moment of conception to natural death. Finally, we prayed for our country and then sang, “America! America! God mend thine ev’ry flaw, confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law.”

I wish you could have been there, if only to see how much you all are loved.

DEAN DAVIS

Sonoma County Pro-Life

Unkempt Santa Rosa

EDITOR: I am a lifelong resident of Sonoma County. I am writing this as an urgent cry for help to clean up our city. As I drive from my neighborhood into a commercial area of Santa Rosa, I am appalled, disgusted and embarrassed at how terribly dirty and unkempt our city is.

The city has asked numerous times for input on how best to make downtown more attractive. The first step, in my opinion, would be to clean it. There should be a crew that works daily to pick up trash, paint over graffiti and keep the weeds at bay. Organize some cleanups in different areas of the city. Provide the trucks, bags and safety vests. Make it a fun event. Working together, it can be done. I for one would be willing to spend part of my weekend making our city beautiful again.

There is evidence to support that “neighborhoods that are cleaner and greener are safer.”

I would like the city to reflect the city I grew up with, where it was fun to go downtown, shop at our local establishments and be proud to bring our guests downtown.

MAUREEN LINDE

Santa Rosa

Molok Luyuk’s lessons

EDITOR: I was excited to read the Close to Home column by Lake County Supervisor Eddie Crandell (“Conserve tribal lands for future generations,” Jan. 23). In recent years, I have spent much time exploring Molok Luyuk, the Patwin language name for Condor Ridge — an area currently known as Walker Ridge. Condors once soared there, and it is part of the Yoche DeHe Wintun Nation lore.

This is the best place in the world to see the rocks and understand the process of plate tectonics — from ancestral mud volcanos, to black smokers and metalliferous chert, to fossil subduction thrust faults, to the Barlett Springs and Indian Valley splinters of the San Andreas transverse fault system. And we see the rocks of the Franciscan formation, serpentinite and sandstones and shales of the Great Valley Group.

Yes, that is jargon. But with expansion of the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, we can tell, illustrate and show the public this story.

BOB SCHNEIDER

Davis

