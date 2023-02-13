Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Ban cryptocurrency

EDITOR: Crypto is the Latinized form of the Greek kryptos, which means hidden, concealed or secret. Cryptocurrency is secret currency. Its purpose seems to be to serve as the coin of the realm for transactions that some people want hidden from the light of day.

Cryptocurrency is handy for purveyors of fentanyl, ransom payments for hackers who shut down computer networks, bribers of government and corporate officials and those do not report profits to the IRS or California Franchise Tax Board.

The demise of FTX did not cascade through our economy the way the collapse of Lehman Brothers did in 2008, but next time we might not be so fortunate. Cryptocurrencies provide more harm than benefit, and the federal government should ban them.

CRAIG S. HARRISON

Santa Rosa

Petaluma birthing

EDITOR: Providence St. Joseph Health agreed in 2020 to keep open the birthing center and other critical OB-GYN services at Petaluma Valley Hospital through 2025. Providence is trying to renege on this agreement, which would create a critical gap in coverage for women’s health in Sonoma County.

Providence claims that safety of patients is its highest priority and bemoans staff shortages as the cause of its failures. Closing the birthing center will leave no place for mothers to give birth between Santa Rosa and Marin County. Emergencies (including miscarriages) cannot wait until a woman can access a referral clinic or hospital outside her area.

Logistic factors including time, money and support to seek care elsewhere are not trivial; they affect real lives. This breach also applies to access to tubal ligations and other reproductive health services.

California is a beacon for abortion rights and services. We are an example of the primacy of women’s health. Access to comprehensive reproductive services is an essential pillar of women’s health. We cannot let this happen in our county.

Show support and join health care providers and concerned citizens at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Petaluma Heath Care Distinct building.

NANCY PADIAN

Glen Ellen

and JOANNE BROWN

Sonoma

Emergency assistance

EDITOR: In reading the Feb. 3 article about farmworkers in financial distress, one paragraph, buried in the middle of the article, troubled me greatly:

John Segale, a spokesperson with the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation, said the organization has a resiliency fund with over $2 million available for viticulture employees to access during emergencies, but there have not been any requests for funds since the storms began.

Here is a fund designed for exactly this moment, but only Segale knows about it. Were farmworkers aware of it? Clearly not. Was the existence of the fund made known to the Board of Supervisors before they began scrambling to find emergency funding? I can’t imagine that it was. How is it possible that this money remains unspent after months of financial crisis among the farmworkers it was meant to help?

One additional thought: The proceeds of the Sonoma County Wine Auction should go precisely to eliminate this kind of crisis; to make available an ongoing source of emergency funds so that this does not happen again.

DON GREENBERG

Sebastopol

China’s spy balloon

EDITOR: I wonder how many people honestly believe that the balloon floating about our country was not an intelligence gathering device. Oh, that’s right. It was a “weather” balloon. Would it not have been cheaper and quicker for the People’s Republic of China to log into the Weather Channel to check out the various weather conditions near our military bases if it was that important? And it took our political leadership days to make a decision as to what to do about it. The communist Chinese were just checking our intelligence and reaction time.

Beyond comprehension.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Hometown news

EDITOR: Wonderful to see a Chris Smith byline and his uplifting birthday article about Edie Ceccarelli turning 115 in Willits (“Into the record books,” Feb. 6). This is what makes hometown/regional newspapers special.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Providing support

EDITOR: I was impressed at the enthusiasm Dean Davis showed for the anti-abortion rally (“Rally report,” Letters, Jan. 30). I would really be impressed if this enthusiasm continued for programs that should be set up for women who need support after not having an abortion. And in making sure that the children are taken care of after birth. It can’t just be considered a victory to stop an abortion. What are the medical professionals, the sidewalk prayer teams and the ministries doing to help women and children after birth?

Davis has Sonoma County Pro-Life under his name. Shouldn’t pro-life mean continued support for women and children who may be in difficult situations after the birth? Support like job education, health care (both physical and mental), day care, nutrition, schooling and adoptions. To have this support would be a victory.

Or does the enthusiasm end with birth?

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

