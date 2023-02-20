Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Ride the train

EDITOR: It is almost tiresome to read that SMART trains are empty and our pathways unbuilt (“Pedestrian trails first,” Letters, Feb. 10). In fact, over 46,000 people rode SMART in January. These numbers are audited, by the way. There are 25 miles of Class 1 pathways within and along the railroad right of way, with another 14 miles fully funded for construction. There are 12 stations completed and four more planned. Sonoma and Marin county residents should be secure in supporting a complicated project through lawsuits, fires, floods and, oh, the pandemic. SMART provides safe, reliable and environmentally responsible transportation options.

The commitment of the board, staff and especially the new general manager provides every indication we are going to Cloverdale. I think people who doubt the success of this jewel of infrastructure in our counties are just not paying attention. But rhetoric can be damaging, so I urge all citizens to go ride a train — great fares, coordinated stops. Just look at the facts first.

DANI SHEEHAN-MEYER

Sebastopol

Best and brightest

EDITOR: Recently David Halberstam’s book “The Best and the Brightest” came to mind. It dealt with JFK’s coterie of brainy advisers and academics whose shortsighted policies embroiled us in the interminable Vietnam War. Ultimately, they failed to provide the enlightened direction the president needed at the time. And yet, the best and the brightest is still a lofty standard to embrace in electing the individuals who represent us.

Now I think of the conspiracy proponents in Congress. Those on the far right tell their constituents global warming is a hoax, Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, thousands of Americans committed voter impersonation fraud, the election was stolen by the “deep state” in cahoots with subversive election officials, Democrats are letting migrants into the country to cancel out the diminishing number of Republican voters, and so on.

Then there’s QAnon. And the far-right fringe who maintain Democrat leaders are involved in a child sex-trafficking operation and that outer-space lasers operated by Jews started the 2017 California fires.

Funny how the Party of No has never documented evidence on any of these conspiracies or prosecuted their practitioners. Truth is, conspiracy fabricators have done nothing about the inane bunk they propagate except make us wish we had, as our leaders, the best and the brightest.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Republican ‘freedom’

EDITOR: I agree with Sarah Huckabee Sanders that Republicans are all about freedom. Freedom to deny women the right to control their own bodies. Freedom to deny gender-affirming care. Freedom to deny African studies. Freedom to control what students can and cannot read. Freedom to suppress the vote. Freedom to deny free and fair elections. Freedom to gerrymander in order to deny equal representation. Freedom to give giant tax breaks to the rich. Freedom to balloon the deficit when they are in power and complain about it when they are not. Freedom to prevent police reform. Freedom to prevent immigration reform. Freedom to deny the climate crisis or do anything about it. Freedom to deny reasonable gun control. Freedom to deny infrastructure funding then take credit for it. Freedom to criticize everything the Democrats want to do but provide no alternatives.

So, yes, Republicans are clearly about freedom.

JACK SILVER

Sebastopol

Stovetop safety

EDITOR: In our quest to switch gas appliances to electric, we planned to purchase an induction stovetop to replace our gas unit. Just as we were about to put down our credit card, my husband asked if it was safe for someone with a cardiac pacemaker. We were advised it was risky, particularly if the person with the pacemaker was left-handed and/or got within 2 feet of the induction stovetop. My husband (being both left-handed and visually impaired) decided it was probably not a good choice for us, and so we opted for an electric stovetop instead. (Maybe not as much fun as gas or induction, but perfectly fine.) Something to think about if you are planning to reduce your use of natural gas in your home.

JANE DeYOUNG

Santa Rosa

Recognizing diversity

EDITOR: The mass shootings in Asian communities during the Lunar New Year affected so many of us because we all share a common human bond. I am also reminded that when I think about the Asian community, I usually think of one big homogenous group, forgetting there are dozens of countries, many more cultures and thousands of languages that make it up.

A film “Belonging: Asian American and Pacific Islander Immigrant Stories in California,” will examine the commonality of humankind while highlighting the individuality of people who make up the Asian American Pacific Islander community by showing the journeys of three Northern California Asian immigrants. There will be a discussion with the filmmaker Lina Hoshino after the film, and Zahir Qaderi, a recent immigrant from Afghanistan, will give a brief presentation.

This will take place at 5 p.m. March 3 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Kenwood. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Email parishadm9000@gmail.com, or call 707-833-4228.

LAURIE HOGEN

Kenwood

