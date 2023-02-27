Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Building a better future

EDITOR: Displacement, read homelessness, has plagued humanity since before recorded time. To say it’s an “unfortunate existence” is trite, to ignore it is inhumane. There are ways to afford and effectively protect those who are caught up in this situation. There are no easy solutions, no magic potion to eliminate the trap where many find themselves.

Take a moment to reflect on their plight. Now place yourself in their shoes, if in fact they own a pair. Now what can we, the citizens of Sonoma County, do to ease this situation without further delay? Our supervisors have decided, and now we need to support their decision through our NGOs, service clubs, community of volunteers and religious organizations to build a better future for our brothers and sisters living on the fringes of life.

But for the grace of God walk you and I.

M.J. GIRARD

Santa Rosa

Selfish skeptics

EDITOR: Columnist Bret Stephens references what appears to be a respected study published last month that concludes that wearing masks did not make any difference (“Pandemic mask mandates accomplished nothing,” Thursday). I was intrigued until I got to the part where he said “the skeptics were right.” The skeptics weren’t right; they were incredibly selfish. During the pandemic, no one had scientific proof that masks didn’t work.

Sure, I didn’t like wearing a mask, but if there was a chance I could stop the spread or keep a family or friend from catching COVID, I was willing to do so. When did we stop doing things for our community and society in general, even if it involved a small personal sacrifice?

Remember, many of these same skeptics didn’t believe in vaccines either, contributing to an unwillingness of many people to get vaccinated.

JOAN MAXWELL

Santa Rosa

Promoting drinking

EDITOR: According to The Press Democrat’s dining out critic, Heather Irwin, Kapu bar in Petaluma is the “booziest … escape from reality … Sonoma County desperately needed” (“Carried away at Kapu,” Feb. 12). She then says, “Try one or two, or maybe three (drinks) if you’re a heavyweight.” I guess she is not familiar with the DMV drunken driving chart. She says these wonderful Tiki-themed drinks will “sneak up on you like a sneaker wave at Ocean Beach.” One special drink “will land you in someone’s arms or jail. Drink at your own risk.”

I am not sure whether Irwin was attempting humor, but she certainly is recommending drinking a lot at Kapu. (No mention of a designated driver.) You would think that after the hundreds of drunken driving cases reported over the years, including those resulting in deaths, your paper would exercise some caution in writing about drinking in the bars and restaurants of Sonoma County.

As a prosecutor in this county for 35 years I had to deal with cases involving alcohol abuse and their aftermath, and I did not find humor in Irwin’s review.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Wine auction proceeds

EDITOR: Sonoma County Vintners Foundation would like to respond to Don Greenberg’s Feb. 13 letter suggesting that proceeds of the Sonoma County Wine Auction should be made available as an ongoing source of emergency funds.

Sonoma County Vintners produces the wine auction and oversees the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. Proceeds from the auction fund our community grants and emergency relief fund.

Community grants address the most pressing needs in Sonoma County. In the past five years, grants have been distributed to 400-plus nonprofits dedicated to education and literacy, health and human services, the environment and arts and culture. Through the generosity of our wine and culinary community, donors, sponsors and volunteers, over $40 million has been distributed since the auction’s inception.

The emergency relief fund, established in 2017, addresses the immediate needs of our community impacted by natural disaster and other emergencies. We continually and proactively engage with community leaders to identify those in need and quickly provide assistance. The fund has distributed $336,500.

MICHAEL HANEY

Executive director, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation

Lack of communication

EDITOR: On Feb. 15, Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa faced a threat of an active shooter on campus. Santa Rosa police arrived, circling the premises while many students huddled in large groups near the back gate.

The Press Democrat reported, “The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the premises and then allowed to reopen once it was determined to be safe” (“Police put multiple schools on lockdown,” Feb. 16). This was in fact not the case at Carrillo. Instead, the majority of staff and students resumed instruction with little to no communication and direction on how to react to this event.

As a student at Carrillo, I can confirm the tremendous amount of worry and confusion staff and students were facing due to the lack of information regarding the situation; along with the fact that there truly was no enforced lockdown. I hope that going forward Santa Rosa City Schools puts extra effort into communicating crucial information such as this more effectively and clearly.

MAXINE SALVADOR

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.