Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A ‘winning team’

EDITOR: I am a retired San Francisco police officer. My final assignment was as a resource officer at Balboa High School. I became aware last year that the resource officers in Santa Rosa schools had been removed from their posts, and this alarmed me greatly.

I attended a school board meeting last September to present my concerns, and I provided each school board member with a pamphlet I had assembled with school shootings statistics and facts regarding the need for resource officers.

This is a serious matter. Times have changed and weapons in schools are a reality. School officials working with resource officers are a winning team at preventing these tragedies. When I was a resource officer, I routinely worked with the principal, teachers, security and other school employees along with students to prevent problems.

I will attend the school board meeting on Wednesday to further address my concerns, especially after what occurred at Montgomery High School.

DAVID P. BARDONI

Cazadero

High fuel prices

EDITOR: Gasoline costs about $1 more even after accounting for California’s taxes and summer blend. Natural gas costs about 25% more than a few months back. Gasoline prices in Petaluma are 25 cents to 50 cents higher than other Bay Area cities.

California gas price have for years had about a 60-cent mystery price difference compared to other states. The state has supposedly been investigating with each price spike to no avail.

Commodity oil prices have been at midrange for months, well below highs. Natural gas prices are down on the commodities market. Gasoline in Butte County was selling recently for $3.85 a gallon vs. $5.05 in Petaluma. No, it’s not the cost to rent station property alone.

What’s wrong with this picture at the federal, state and local level?

Monopolies, price fixing and collusion. Big oil, utilities and local dealers fund our politicians for reelection and pay lobbyist to ensure their voices are heard.

We keep electing these same politicians. It’s on us, sadly.

DAVID LEHMAN

Petaluma

Neighborhood nuisance

EDITOR: It is time to simply ban vacation rentals from residential neighborhoods entirely. It is not enough to restrict them, cap them or place a moratorium here and there throughout Sonoma County. They are income-producing properties and therefore should be viewed as businesses and located in commercial zones only.

Vacation rentals are the reason we have a lack of available long-term housing and any affordable housing, for that matter. For 30 years, I have lived in a small (once quiet) residential valley in Guerneville, and the past seven years have been a living nightmare enduring the burden of loud noise, pool parties, amplified music and the continual ingress and egress of people, traffic, pool cleaners, yard maintenance and house cleaners.

Neighborhoods are for neighbors. It is an important requirement and an initial step of creating good communities and ultimately a better society. Let us not alter the integrity and makeup of our neighborhoods only for Sonoma County to collect transient occupancy taxes.

CATHRYN TAIT

Guerneville

RV parking

EDITOR: Why can RV owners store their RVs on Petaluma city streets? For the past seven months, a 40-foot RV has been parking in our neighborhood. The owner has figured out a loophole in the city’s parking ordinance. He has moved it every 72 hours and returned to the same spot. He is legally and rightfully able to do what he is doing. However, using the streets of Petaluma for free storage is an inappropriate use of public property.

When I began looking up the parking ordinances in Petaluma, I found an article that appeared in the Argus-Courier in 2019. It said that City Council would be revisiting its parking ordinance and adopting one similar to the city of San Rafael. That was 2019. It is now 2023. There has been no progress in modifying Petaluma’s parking ordinance.

I and many of my neighbors have contacted all members of City Council. We are waiting to hear from the council as to when they will agendize and review the parking ordinance.

MIMI REDDICK

Petaluma

Safety must be first

EDITOR: I agree with Dave Heventhal that Sonoma County’s leash laws go overboard in many cases (“Unfriendly to dogs,” Letters, Feb. 25), However, I also appreciate, especially in our regional parks, that I am able to enjoy frequent sightings of wildlife such as bobcats, coyotes, deer, otters, turkeys, quail, rabbits and foxes. This would definitely change if dogs were off leash.

In respect to Shiloh Regional Park, although it has some nice, wide fire roads, many of its trails are single track, steep and winding with little or no room for people with dogs to pass others at a safe distance. I have a dog, a horse and a bike and enough experience to know dogs, even leashed, pose the biggest potential for a train wreck and require the greatest clearance.

I am grateful that Sonoma County Regional Parks prioritizes safety.

SHANE McCOLGIN

Healdsburg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.