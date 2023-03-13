Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Improving school security

EDITOR: Reading about yet another avoidable tragedy makes me wonder what we have truly learned about school safety. I’ve read pros and cons regarding police presence on school campuses, but how effective has one officer been in keeping students safe? Due to cost, we rarely consider alternatives that might be more effective.

Most schools have open campuses, only a few are fenced, and they’re rarely locked for security. At present, anyone can enter without authorization. By the time it’s noticed, it might be too late. So many public gathering places, e.g., concerts, fairs, courthouses, and airports, have security measures including backpack searches, metal detectors and monitored entrances and exits. Why not schools?

One police officer assigned to an entire school campus will not deter another tragedy. A roving school counselor would seem to be as effective and certainly less intimidating. Open campuses need to be secured, and all who attend need to be screened, no matter the cost.

Students and school personnel deserve to feel safe, as the cost of continued lost lives is certainly far greater.

LINDA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Tobacco ban won’t work

EDITOR: A bill in the Legislature would ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after 2006. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 480,000 people die annually from smoking tobacco. What about banning the sale of alcohol too? It is as toxic and addictive as tobacco — 140,000 die annually from excessive drinking, and in 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents.

But since tobacco use kills more people, I suppose it’s become the target for prohibition, which will drive tobacco to the black market. Prohibition didn’t work for alcohol, and it won’t work for tobacco. Besides, social stigma and health advisories will help more and more people avoid its snare.

STEVEN GRAY

Mendocino

Comparing utility costs

EDITOR: This past month I paid $106 for natural gas and $65 for electricity. This is in Laramie, Wyoming, where the average daily high and low temperature are 33 and 14 degrees. My 1,000-square-foot, 1879-built house leaks air like a sieve, and my undersized furnace works almost nonstop. Santa Rosa’s average high and low are 60 and 39 for the same time frame. A friend’s 1,200-square-foot home in Montgomery Village is $550 for gas and electricity.

I’ve been contemplating a move back to Northern California but have put those plans on hold as I compare what my cost of living would be, even in Lake County, compared to staying put and snowbirding. Energy cost is a major concern as I live on a relatively comfortable fixed income.

PG&E is owned by shareholders and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. There is a layer in the corporation that sucks money away from service provision and infrastructure maintenance because it is privately held. That is just crazy. Everyone who uses gas and electricity provided by PG&E needs to be a shareholder and the endless search to maximize profits ended.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Laramie, Wyoming

Winery events

EDITOR: On Tuesday, the winery events ordinance returns to the Board of Supervisors. Since 2014, residents protesting noise, crowds and traffic resulting from overdevelopment of tasting rooms and explosive growth in winery events have pushed for standards and limits on entertainment/hospitality uses in rural and agricultural areas.

Public frustration grew over the feeling that county officials were ignoring complaints about unauthorized events and approving too many events and projects in areas already crowded with tasting rooms.

Finally, after years of public involvement, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a draft ordinance. Yet after protests from the wine industry at a November board meeting, the supervisors rejected the draft. In fact, some proposed rolling back Permit Sonoma’s existing, rather lax current standards.

Sonoma County Tomorrow is a 501(c)(3) organization with approximately 4,000 supporters dedicated to protection of Sonoma County and reduction of impacts on residents and the environment. We suggest the following inclusions in any event ordinance:

— Enforceable definitions of what constitutes an ag event, clearly limiting daily food service and gatherings outside tasting room hours.

— Enforceable definitions of what constitutes food service.

— Minimum parcel and driveway size.

— Fewer new wineries in already overconcentrated areas.

DEBORAH PRESTON

Sebastopol

Taxes and safety

EDITOR: Following the tragic event at Montgomery High School, students called for adults to “be better, protect us.” Many blame schools for failing children. If we really want to solve societal problems, put people first by raising taxes on the top 10%. Then adequately fund schools, public safety, mental health and health care. Intentionally support families and communities by providing child care, universal preschool, family leave and housing. The conservative mantra of “no new taxes” is tearing us apart. If we continue to throw accusations at each other without stepping back and exploring real solutions our society will devolve further. Stop the blame.

ELIZABETH EVANS

Santa Rosa

