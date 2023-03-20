Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Food matters

EDITOR: Cuts in federal food programs mean low-income seniors, families and schoolchildren have less access to healthy nutrition and will fall further into poverty. Poorly nourished children are poor learners who become poor earners. A measure of the strength of a nation is how well it provides for its poor. We must do better.

The Press Democrat could do better by using the food section to inform readers about how to get the most out of their food dollar: Which recipes are economical, easier to prepare and have the most nutritional value? How is produce kept fresh? Where and when do we find the best bargains? Are reviewed meals affordable, and are they healthy?

Stores could feature and price healthier items more attractively.

Fortunately, some local efforts are making nutritious food available to those in need: farms that allow gleaning; people who share bountiful trees and gardens; commercial kitchens that provide meals for elderly and disabled persons; volunteers who staff food pantries and soup kitchens; parents who help schools provide better food and manage waste; and community organizations, faith groups and neighborhoods that open their gardens and events to others in need.

We need voters to let elected representatives know that food benefits for the needy, like SNAP, benefit us all.

GEORGE FLORES

Bodega Bay

Keeping us safe

EDITOR: As public health mandates cannot be implemented and not implemented on the same population at the same time, we can never know the effectiveness of their implementation. That said, I believe Dr. Sundari Mase did an excellent job of keeping us safe in trying circumstances, to say the least (“Mase poised to resign in April,” March 11). Thank you, Dr. Mase, for your service, and best wishes to you in your next challenge.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Fight your government

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson has introduced the IRS Whistleblower Program Improvement Act to reduce tax fraud. Didn’t Joe Biden already get a massive increase in money that was supposed to give the IRS more ability to go after people who didn’t pay their taxes?

At the time, many of us were concerned that the IRS would ignore the wealthy donor class and go after everyday Americans, but the president assured us they were going to go after the wealthy. Thompson’s bill, on the other hand, is asking neighbors to turn on each other. This is not how we should be governed, but government never seems to work for most of us, but rather against us.

It doesn’t matter which party the president of the day is, politicians and the national media intentionally keep us divided. And it works. As long as we blame each other and fights about wedge issues, we ignore the economic policies of trickle-down “scamonomics” (from both parties) and austerity and endless war.

As long as we ignore the economic policies, nothing will significantly change. And that’s how the ruling elite want it. Stop fighting your neighbor and fight your government. Love thy neighbor. It’s a universal teaching. Practice it.

JASON KISHINEFF

American Canyon

Liability for guns

EDITOR: The sad story of the Virginia 6-year-old who shot his teacher illustrates why it is past time for gun owners to be strictly and absolutely liable, civilly and criminally, for any harm, injury or damage caused by their guns. That means if your kid accidentally shoots his pal, you are guilty of manslaughter. If someone robs a store with your gun and the storekeeper is shot, you are guilty of murder. The gun crowd speaks of responsible gun ownership, and that is fine. I own guns myself. But it is past time for irresponsible gun owners to be held fully accountable for what their guns do.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

For alternative schools

EDITOR: I attended the Santa Rosa school board meeting and the listening session and applaud students for their powerful demonstration of solidarity with staff who have been challenging the board’s recent trajectory.

The dominant public feedback was for more mental health services and better communication. While I support these suggestions, I would also like to see a reckoning with the board’s decision to eliminate all small necessary schools. The old Lewis Opportunity Program had a community garden, school store and ways for students to participate in the greater community. It was small enough to tend to student’s emotional needs, build authentic relationships with families and provide academic intervention. Not everyone thrives in big industrial style schools.

The cookie-cutter “college for all” trajectory that the board adopted is alienating students and creating the very school-to-prison pipeline that they sought to avoid.

Small necessary schools like Mesa and Lewis Opportunity give staff the opportunity to closely interact with the students who are in dire need of critical support. Any conversation that does not include reinstating these schools is unrealistic and best. People’s needs are diverse; narrowing school offerings has done more harm than good.

ADRIANE GLATT

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.