Monday’s letters to the editor

EDITOR: Gov. Newsom has suggested has suggested a "new" approach for rehab at San Quentin prison. In the first place, rehab was supposedly introduced some years ago. It looks good on paper, but to be successful, everyone has to be on board, and that is someone’s fantasy. The guards’ union is supposedly all for this program. I would suggest that the union heads want to look good, but the rank and file, not so much.

I worked with the Viet-Nam Veterans Group Of San Quentin for 10 years, and during that time saw nothing that suggested any but a few of the staff had any interest in helping prisoners in any way. During my years, there were at least four wardens in charge. Jeanne Woodford and Jill Brown took their responsibilities seriously. Unfortunately, Jeanne retired, and Jill was railroaded out in less than a year.

The penal system in California is deeply flawed, as witnessed by the need for federal oversight for some years now. Incarceration is the punishment, but too often inmates are treated shabbily at best, and they have few advocates. The prevailing attitude seems to be that inmates are locked up to be punished. Lastly, to the public at large, no dangerous people are being freed. In fact, people who have met every condition of parole are often denied parole, because it's all about politics.

Beware of politicos, especially our governor, bearing gifts - reforms that look good on paper, but have no real substance.

REV. TERRY WOLFE

Cotati

Blame attitude for climate

EDITOR: Your well-intended editorial (March 22), warning us of the consequences of our continued apathy towards global warming was, at its level, certainly meaningful. Unfortunately, the measures suggested were far to superficial to fully address the entire range of the often subconscious causes of this dilemma.

It begins and ends with our collective attitudes: the way we define ourselves and our role towards the planet. We decided eons ago to usurp nature and put in its place a system of Gods, in our image, with all the illusory supremacy of the entire natural universe. We thus found ourselves, inadvertently, worshiping ourselves and developing the astonishing degree of collective arrogance towards nature that we see everywhere today, as we perpetually “go forth, multiply, and conquer"… nature, our oddly avowed adversary.

From the get-go, such a responsibility is profoundly outside the realm of our inherent capacity. Nature is obviously our supreme creator, and will always “bat last.” If we cannot sober up, and soon, and radically redefine ourselves in humble relation to nature’s reality, we might, like so many other civilizations before us, disappear as the "failed experiment” we have been for a long, long time.

ROBERT BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

Decrying “wokeness”

EDITOR: Recent letters (Brent Babow and Jackie Brittain) extolled the virtues of wokeness. Woke is definitely not good, in any respect, for schools, corporations, the military, government, or anyone. It is virtue-signaling that is meaningless and divides people.

Woke is hiring someone based on skin color and gender, without consideration of merit, experience, or excellence. It is kneeling for the national anthem. It is installing gender-neutral bathrooms (regardless of what the public wishes). It is flying pride flags or wearing rainbow badges. It is “claiming your pronoun” and shaming anyone who doesn’t.

It is dividing people, especially vulnerable children, into oppressor and oppressed. It is canceling and harassing speakers with conservative views. It is de-gendering words like woman, mother, father, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and such.

It is labeling roads, math, punctuality, competition, opportunity, and America as racist. It is insisting that men can have babies and believing in gender pluralism. It is supporting critical race theory, social-emotional learning, and diversity, equity and inclusion without questioning the merit of any.

I want my pilots, doctors, and engineers to be the very smartest, and I don’t care what color or gender they are. I am not woke and am proud of it.

LINDA DAVIS

Kenwood

Too many apartments

EDITOR: I continue to be amazed at the Press Democrat's lack of coverage of the many huge apartment complexes that are being built all over Santa Rosa, which will have a major effect on our traffic, water, power, schools and the line at the supermarket.

How many new residents does the city estimate we will have? What are the plans to accommodate these new residents? Who's building the buildings? Where are the workers coming from? What will the rents be? How will it change Santa Rosa?

I have the feeling that the PD and the city leaders feel that if they don't say anything about it, maybe no one will notice.

SERENA TURAN EMBREE

Santa Rosa

Let the public speak

EDITOR: It’s not often that I read and agree with every published Letter to the Editor. But on March 22, it was 100%. The Press Democrat readers are thoughtful people, showing depth of character and thinking in these letters. Thank you for selecting these particular topics.

Had I not read the physical paper, where they were displayed together, I might have missed one or two of them.

MARGARET YARAK

Sebastopol

