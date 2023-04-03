Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Remember Humpty

EDITOR: Linda Davis’ letter reminds me of a scene from “Through the Looking-Glass” (“Decrying ‘wokeness,’ ” March 27):

“ ‘When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’

“ ‘The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’

“ ‘The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master — that’s all.’ ”

Merriam-Webster defines “woke” as “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.” Davis’ definition shows her arbitrary and apparently, to her at least, unchallengeable belief that she, not the dictionary, has mastery over what it means.

However, the examples in her definition are spurious at best. She’s defining everyone in her own terms, strictly as matters of her own opinion, without supplying credible evidence in support. She also fails to include issues that may argue against her opinions, such as mass killings like the one in Nashville, which are now happening on almost a daily basis. Does she support unlimited application of the Second Amendment as part of her own wokeness?

Emulating Humpty Dumpty has its risks: Remember how he ended up?

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

An age-old question?

EDITOR: Pamela Tennant writes, “Why, then, do many think that for the characteristics of sexual determination and sexual attraction the laws of nature should act differently?” (“Genetic characteristics,” Letters, March 22). I agree with this, but with a caveat. We should ask ourselves at which point in life should a person identify their sexual orientation and/or gender.

Many of us here, myself included, explored our different sexual orientations and gender identities when we were teenagers. Perfectly normal. However, the brain finishes developing and maturing in the mid-to-late 20s. A young person who was assigned at birth to a defined gender may be still exploring 13 years later.

Of course, I am not discounting that people are born, from birth, as identifying themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Examinations of how gender determination and other related choices in children and teenagers should be seriously considered and their initial choices merit careful consideration.

BETH WETTERGREEN

Santa Rosa

Israel’s occupation

EDITOR: Kudos for your March 24 article on antisemitism (“Anti-Jewish attacks reach 43-year high in U.S.”). There is no doubt that antisemitism is on the rise, along with racism, banning of books and denigration of the LGBTQ+ community. Yet in all the insights that your article revealed there was no mention on the issue of Palestine and its seven-decade struggle under the colonization of Israel.

I’m one of thousands of people who have been labeled antisemitic because of my solidarity for Palestinian independence over these 70-plus years of oppression by Israel. And Palestinians are also a Semitic people, so how can support for them be labeled as “anti”? Yet that label is never challenged as obvious.

Israel has been exposed all over the globe as being oppressive of Palestinians, but that concept is not as widely known in the U.S., although that seems to be changing. It is unclear to me and so many others just why Israel has gotten away with playing the victim when it has been the invader for over 70 years.

The truth is there for anyone taking the time to investigate and expose it. Antisemitism should be exposed and stopped like any kind of racist attitude. But that doesn’t give Israel the right to treat Palestinians as inferior and to continue to oppress them.

MARY MOORE

Camp Meeker

Celibacy’s role

EDITOR: Fifteen hundred cases of child molestation in Northern California. That’s a lot of children seriously harmed and a lot of priests who violated their vows of celibacy. As a former seminarian while in a college-level seminary, I came to realize that requiring priests to be celibate was not only extremely unhealthy, it is completely unnecessary.

I was celibate for five years during my seminary years. I believed I was handling it well, until I realized I wasn’t, until I realized that suppressing one’s sexuality is to deny a vital part of who we are as humans, and that cant be a good thing.

Since the Vatican mandates celibacy for priests and since I believe celibacy is directly linked to the molestations, Bishop Robert F. Vasa should go to the Vatican for the funds to help heal those who have been harmed instead of declaring bankruptcy.

And part of any settlement should be for the Vatican to drop mandatory celibacy for their priests. Let’s get to the root cause.

MICHAEL GILLOTTI

Sebastopol

Trunp’s threats

EDITOR: Children get expelled from school for saying threatening words, and Donald Trump threatens the entire justice system with impunity? How many of us would be arrested for far less? Why is this threat to public safety and the lives of individuals, politicians, attorneys, police and judges (with the exception of the right-wing Supreme Court and Ginni Thomas) allowed to stand?

B.J. CATES

Healbsburg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.