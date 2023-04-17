Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Living wages

EDITOR: Mike Martini implies that higher wages are the sole cause of inflation, ignoring monetary policy, supply and demand, and corporate profits (“Wages and inflation,” Letters, April 8). Everyone wants low prices, but the salient issue is this: Which is more important — the lowest possible prices of goods with millions of America’s low-wage workers living in poverty, or reasonable prices that allow workers and their families to live in dignity? Human lives or corporate profits?

Martini seems to think job skills are the answer to higher wages. What if all lower-skilled workers overnight magically gained higher skills? There are not millions of openings waiting for them. Besides, who then would do all the down-and-dirty low-wage jobs vacated?

The answer is to provide to all American workers a minimum living wage, a wage that allows them to live decently without government help. The U.S. government (you and me) is subsidizing corporations that refuse to pay workers what they are worth. There are hundreds of lobbyists in Washington pressuring members of Congress to prevent legislation on a minimum living wage.

Let the people in power know where you stand.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Preserving night skies

EDITOR: I live 2 miles west of the Graton rancheria casino in an agricultural area where there is a variety of wildlife and on really clear nights you can still see the Milky Way. When the casino opened, we immediately noticed a new bright glow of artificial light coming over the hills from the casino. I believe the biggest source is the bright streetlights on top of the parking structure.

Now that the tribe is poised to expand the casino, I ask them to consider reducing the impact of artificial light on animals and humans. Dark skies are important for animals’ daily cycles, not to mention they are a birthright of humanity that many of us treasure. This could also be a chance to reduce the glare from the casino’s existing facilities.

JOHN PFEIFFER

Sebastopol

Preserving the coast

EDITOR: Ever wondered why the wild Sonoma coastline doesn’t resemble the Jersey Shore, with arcades, hotels and amusement parks boasting hundreds of rides and attractions?

Fifty-one years ago, Californians decided their coastline needed to be protected and organized activists statewide to create a coastal protection initiative for the 1972 statewide ballot. In 30 days, they gathered 480,000 signatures. Big business fought the measure, but Californians had seen enough developmental threats to the coast, and when Proposition 20 won voters forever changed how California judges shoreline development.

Unfortunately, our pristine coastline is once again at risk. At a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins advocated for eliminating parcel protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Crucial site specific policies are more protective than the usual permit process and are more critical than ever in the face of constantly increasing pressure from developers looking to cash in from Sonoma County’s treasured coastline.

The beauty of the California coast is an economic engine that drives a thriving tourist industry. We ask the Board of Supervisors to maintain the current coastal protections, knowing that voters want to keep our coast protected for the benefit of residents and tourists alike.

PADI SELWYN

Sebastopol

State’s spending problem

EDITOR: The article from April 12 headlined “Concern increasing for state’s economy” was very misleading. The article reports that in 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom proudly reported that the state had a $100 billion budget surplus. Then, just last January, he reported that the state budget has a $22.5 billion deficit. Now, it’s plain to see that a $122.5 billion swing in the state budget is not an accounting error. It’s the result of the profligate spending by the state Legislature. I guess that’s what happens when you live in a one-party state. We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. It’s time we held our elected officials responsible for that.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Fixing Social Security

EDITOR: The Press Democrat advocated the right policy for Social Security — lifting the income cap on payroll taxes. It needs to be unlimited for employees and employers who now pay 6.25% for Social Security taxes (“Social Security in peril needs a fix right away,” April 9). But only on W-2 income. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a Social Security reform tool indicates that lifting the income cap for both the employee and employer would reduce the Social Security shortfall by 63%. For the 37% balance, look into a small tax of 0.25% to 1% on investment income.

Medicare is a problem because the money it raises is 1.45% from both the employee and employer, with no cap on W-2 income. At 65 years age, Americans are guaranteed to get on Medicare even if they have not paid into the fund. While Medicare is not free, as a person pays $171.10 a month and needs supplemental medical and prescription plans, the program has this structural revenue flaw. Raising the Medicare Tax to 2% will help but not solve the structural revenue issue.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

