Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Unfair suspension

EDITOR: The NBA’s suspension of Draymond Green, while not doing the same to Domantas Sabonis was unfair and extremely prejudicial to the Warriors. Green is one of the best defenders in NBA history. In the long ago, I played college basketball and rugby. If an opposing player grabbed my leg, the natural reaction was to kick the offending player. To suspend Green, but not Sabonis — who initiated the blatant misconduct — reeks of a bias against the Warriors. The NBA needs to stop being unfair. This is a severe credibility problem.

LEONARD CURRY

Healdsburg

Fire retardant dangers

EDITOR: Great story by Staff Writer Martin Espinoza on the negative effects of fire retardant on our waterways (“Battling fires from the sky takes big toll on aquatic life,” April 16). In Sonoma County we know about wildfires. We want our brave firefighters to use every tool available to fight those fires that are coming due to our warming climate. We want those tools to be effective but not harmful.

Espinoza shows that ammonium phosphate used in fire retardant is bad for streams. However, thanks to a U.S. Forest Service whistleblower, we learn that the ammonium phosphate mined for the retardant in Monsanto’s mine in Idaho contains cadmium, a heavy metal that causes cancer and damages numerous human systems. We don’t know exactly how much cadmium is in the retardant because the Forest Service and Cal Fire don’t test for it. However, the state of Washington’s Environmental Protection Agency has found significant concentrations of cadmium in the runoff from air bases where air tankers’ tanks are washed out.

There are apparently more problems with the retardant than ammonium phosphate. Let’s encourage our firefighting agencies to evaluate all the effects of using it and change to something that is less harmful to waterways and less harmful to all life.

CHARLES S. LITTLE

Petaluma

Ridiculous lawsuits

EDITOR: Your April 16 fire retardant article begins with an “Oh dear, what will I do?” story about a woman’s deck. It had retardant on it. The complaints about retardant are rather weak. What if the fire was allowed to burn that woman’s house and deck down?

When a forest fire burns unchecked it creates ash that makes surrounding lakes and streams alkaline, killing aquatic life. The writer refers to a 300-foot buffer between waterways and where retardant is allowed. In the battle against a firestorm, who is going to be measuring that buffer? The writer talks about how retardant got into a stream. Aerial drops by planes are not precise. Wind, air drafts and the problem of flying close to a fire to lay down retardant are unknown variables.

Lawsuits using the Clean Water act to try to stop aerial fire management are ridiculous. Federal agency bureaucrats make rules that act in lieu of the law.

Sonoma County had a series of wildfires within the past six years. Give firefighting agencies the tools necessary to protect people and property. The use of the word “environment” seems to apply to every living thing except humans.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Inspired by activism

EDITOR: I am heartened by the young activists in Tennessee fighting for racial equality as well as common-sense gun control. I am heartened by young activists worldwide pushing for controls on greenhouse gases so their generation can have a livable planet. I am heartened by young activists in Atlanta defending one of the last areas of undeveloped forest near the city from a police training facility that could go elsewhere. The rising up of the younger generation to fight for a healthier, less violent and more equitable world reminds me of many of my generation in the 1960s.

The words Bob Dylan wrote then ring just as true today: “Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call. … Don’t stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall. … For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled. … There’s a battle outside and it is ragin’.

“It’ll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls, for the times they are a-changin’.”

MICHAEL KRIKORIAN

Windsor

Standing together

EDITOR: There’s something special about the bonds of friendship that develop over time. When you’ve been through difficult experiences with someone, it creates a sense of loyalty and commitment that runs deep.

This feeling of brotherhood, or sisterhood, is hard to put into words. It’s a sense of knowing that you have each other’s backs, no matter what. It’s an unspoken understanding that you’ll be there for each other through thick and thin.

We’ve faced our share of battles and come out the other side. We’ve grown together, shedding our innocence and putting on armor to face the challenges of the world.

But even as we move forward, we don’t forget where we came from. We carry the memory of shared experiences, and it strengthens us when we need it most.

This bond we share is not just for ourselves, but for future generations as well. We want to create a better world for our children, and we know we can do it together.

So let’s stand together, as brothers and sisters. Let’s be there for each other and support each other in everything we do. This is what it means to have a true bond of friendship — it’s not just about ourselves but about the world we want to create.

BRUCE HUBBELL

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.