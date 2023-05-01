Monday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Reliable energy needed

EDITOR: The juxtaposition of two April 20 articles was interesting. Staff Writer Paulina Pineda discussed the movement to ban natural gas in new buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (“What’s next for natural gas bans?”). Such bans would make us more reliant on electricity and PG&E. Meanwhile, an editorial pointed out that America’s grid is in bad shape, making it unreliable and vulnerable to blackouts from natural disasters, cyberattacks and attacks with our ubiquitous guns (“Grid is ‘America’s Achilles’ heel’”).

There have also been numerous articles about weaning us from our dependence on gasoline in favor of electric vehicles.

I’m all for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and our reliance on fossil fuels. But I don’t think we should put all of our (fuel) eggs into one (electric) basket until we have a well-diversified collection of locally generated electricity sources. When (not if) electric power is out, natural gas can provide heat for cooking and water purification. When (not if) electric power is out, a can of gasoline enables an ambulance to get to the hospital and gasoline, propane or natural gas can even generate electricity.

We must develop alternatives to fossil fuels as rapidly as possible, but until we have reliable sources of locally generated electricity, we should continue to have other sources of energy available. There is no free lunch, not even an electricity-powered one.

MIKE ROA

Sebastopol

Getting guns is too easy

EDITOR: I have had an epiphany. It has become quite clear to me why abortions, morning-after pills and possibly down the line contraceptives should all be outlawed.

We need to provide a constant supply of children to supply targets for mass shootings. And why not? Since at least one is reported daily in the news, it wouldn’t do to run out of fodder for those out there with their weapons of mass destruction; albeit small but deadly ones.

These maniacs who are bent on murdering children and adults seem to be powerful and untouchable from the law. Nothing is being done about this crisis. Thoughts and prayers sound caring and pretty, but they don’t achieve a damn thing.

No one needs a military-type rapid-fire weapon. Guns are not the problem. The ease with which they can be purchased is. There should be background checks, safety classes and registrations for anyone who wants to buy one. Am I wrong?

MEREDITH KINTON

Healdsburg

Coastal protections

EDITOR: Protecting the Sonoma Coast hasn’t been easy, but as a community we bucked developers by passing laws and regulation that have kept us from losing a wild and beautiful environment. It hasn’t been easy, yet, we have prevailed. One of our recent successes was to expand the national marine sanctuary along the entire Sonoma Coast into Mendocino County.

The Gulf of the Farrallones marine sanctuary was a last step in preserving the coast because our forefathers put strong site-specific land protections in place early on to ensure we didn’t bend to developer pressures.

So far we haven’t. Until now, when Supervisor Lynda Hopkins appears to have convinced the Board of Supervisors to believe in the opinion of a hand-picked committee over their own planning commissioners, who voted to keep the area protected by keeping the Local Coastal Plan in place.

She may think an advisory committee carries more weight than the Planning Commission, or she may like the developer’s plans for expansion. I’m hopeful the majority of the board will think otherwise when they take a closer look at what it will mean if they do away with the site-specific protections that have kept this part of our county the envy of all others.

LYNN WOOLSEY

Petaluma

Trump’s record

EDITOR: Robert D. Shoptaw tells us of “Trump’s achievements” (Letters, April 22). A "robust economy?" Donald Trump had nothing to do with the recovery from the pandemic, which walloped the economy thanks to his mismanagement. Unemployment was at 4.8% in 2016 and at 6.7% in 2020. "Lower taxes?" Yes, corporate taxes went down. "Border security in place?" The Border Patrol reported 41% more illegal entries in 2019 than in 2016. And the Abraham Accords have done nothing to reduce tensions in the Middle East, especially between Israel and the Palestinians.

What a difference two years makes. Children at the border are not ripped away from their parents. The Capitol is not under siege by lawless thugs. There is still the "world government" paranoia, but what else is new? We are not an international laughingstock.

CRAIG CATELANI

Santa Rosa

Actual cost is critical

EDITOR: I have one problem with your very interesting and otherwise informative article about cities and the state mandating "affordable housing." Would you or some forensic accounting person PLEASE analyze and explain the actual amount necessary for a renter to pay for an affordable housing unit? That information is never explained. Is it more for a county like Sonoma than say, Kern County? Why is that information never appearing in reports and explanations like your article? Sonoma County is still missing about 1000+ housing units after the fires. The cost to potential renters is an important issue which is being ignored. It's easy for the media and politicians to bandy words like "affordable housing," but it is meaningless until the actual cost to the consumer is explained.

John Travinsky

Windsor

