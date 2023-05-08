Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Housing for residents

EDITOR: Keeping residential housing in Sonoma County for residential use by owners and long-term renters, rather than unhosted vacation rentals, is a much better, simpler and environmentally friendly solution to housing problems than new construction.

JIM MOORE

Bodega Bay

Reducing emissions

EDITOR: The European Union has decided to put a price on carbon emissions created by goods imported from any country that doesn’t have an equivalent domestic price for the carbon dioxide released in the manufacturing process of steel, cement and many other commodities. This is great news to anyone who is concerned that not addressing pollution will be far costlier than re-engineering to reduce emissions as much as possible.

Fortunately, in the U.S. we’re already one of the most efficient regarding this metric, and now it would pay dividends to become even more efficient. If we couple the head start we have in manufacturing with a carbon fee and dividend, returning the fees to all Americans in equal shares, we won’t be paying that tariff on exports to the EU, our largest trading partner. This will force China, India and the rest of the emerging global economies to do likewise or lose market share.

It can be a great day for America and the planet simultaneously if we act now. Use last year’s Energy Innovation Act (House) and Save Our Futures Act (Senate) as templates.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Biden’s achievements

EDITOR: As I was driving home from the gym, I noticed “Let’s go Brandon” signs plastered all over a private property. “OK,” I thought to myself, “Is this person correct”? Well, not really. Joe Biden has passed laws that help Americans with infrastructure, more food, more jobs and on and on. The other guy? He’s being currently indicted for crimes allegedly committed when serving as president. Not a real strong argument in my book. How about “Let’s go Don”?

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Botched evacuation

EDITOR: After the horribly botched retreat from Afghanistan that left untold numbers of U.S. citizens stranded with no way to escape, we are faced with the next Biden botched escape plan. As reported in The Press Democrat, April 24, front page above the fold, the headline reads “U.S. flies diplomats out of war.” Further in the article, buried on Page A7, it states (and I again quote), “U.S. special forces swiftly evacuated 70 U.S. Embassy staffers from Khartoum to Ethiopia early Sunday. Although American officials said it was too dangerous for a government-coordinated evacuation of thousands of private citizens, other countries scrambled to remove their citizens as well as their diplomats.” So, evidently, as far as our government is concerned, if you are not a politician you are expendable.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

The wrong location

EDITOR: The housing shortage in California has been reported on extensively. It might then be considered welcome when a local developer, Christopherson Builders, plans to build 13 homes on Fir Ridge Drive in Fountaingrove. But the lot is one of the few undamaged green spaces remaining in the area after the Tubbs Fire.

I don’t think that the stigma of NIMBYism is applicable in this case, since any reasonable person would oppose such a project regardless of its proximity to one’s own backyard — though I am aware of this project because it is near mine — and I pledge my opposition to any other project that shows such complete disregard of our community.

No one denies that there is a housing crisis, but our mission is twofold, and merely building isn’t the only imperative. The city needs to incentivize developing unused, decrepit lots instead of destroying natural beauty. We must build more housing in a way that improves our city, not disfigures it. I call on our leaders to devote as much attention to this problem as it requires, since expansion now will determine our city’s prosperity in the future, and the subordination of other concerns to the single despotic need to build will create an ugly, dysfunctional city.

CHARLES de BRETTEVILLE

Santa Rosa

Sanitized story

EDITOR: When I recently visited an indoor playground with bomb shelters in Sderot, Israel, I installed the app RedAlert. Israel built the playground/shelter and app to protect its children since they have fewer than 15 seconds before an Islamic Jihad or Hamas missile fired from Gaza murders or maims them. One night recently, the app woke me up when it went off 26 times. Islamic Jihad launched over 206 missiles toward these children this year alone. Why? An Islamic Jihad terrorist who had previously been convicted of terrorism committed suicide while awaiting trial.

Consequently, I was alarmed that the Press Democrat selected to print an Associated Press article that sanitized a dead hunger-striking terrorist and downplayed Islamic Jihad terrorism (“Prominent Palestinian hunger striker dies,” Wednesday). When Russia fires missiles against Ukraine, you don’t publish pro-Russian propaganda.

ELI COHEN

Santa Rosa

