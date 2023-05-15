Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A looming disaster

EDITOR: Suppose my brother lent me $1,000 last May. I promised to pay him back by this May. He needs the money before June. Now, imagine that someone with power over me tells me I can’t pay him back. First, I have to cut spending. Where? Cancel your Press Democrat subscription, I’m told. No way. I can’t. Well, cut money from your grocery bill. Seriously, how? Cut your streaming services. I don’t have any. Cut your medical expenses. You can take your prescription every other day. You don’t need it every day.

I end up not paying my brother back. He tells family and friends. Now nobody will lend me money, and they doubt my integrity. This is a microcosm of what Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his fellow Republicans are doing to President Joe Biden, Democrats and the American people. It’s absurd. We’ve already incurred the debt. We will have a fiscal disaster that ultimately hurts the American people.

McCarthy’s speakership is tenuous. He plays this game at his own peril. When the GOP last did this, it backfired on them. It will again, but not before affecting the full faith and credit of our country. Time for McCarthy to get real. He’s playing with fire. And he may very well get burned.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Bank failures redux

EDITOR: We obviously didn’t learn from the 2008 financial collapse. If I recall, not one person was sent to jail. The banking industry is still sleeping with Wall Street and our government. There is corruption all the way around. With the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank, and others likely to follow, there is still no oversight, no regulations, no accountability and, certainly, no enforcement. This smells much more than insidious. I am simply lacking the right adjectives.

KEVIN BASHEL

Santa Rosa

Lacking perspective

EDITOR: I appreciate the respectful tone Daniel Damonte used in his letter (“Message for Democrats,” May 2). I do, however, have a message to counter his. My interpretation of his message is that entitlement programs that benefit the poor are an unfair burden on the wealthy and that recipients are lazy and do not want to work.

My wife was a social worker who worked for over 20 years with said recipients and heard many stories of their plight. Most of these folks are suffering from mental illness, disability or addiction or are just beaten down by an unfair tax and justice system that dramatically favors the wealthy and keeps the downtrodden down. People born into privilege or wealth will never understand this and think everyone should just pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

If in fact the wealthy and corporations paid their fair share of taxes there would be more than adequate funds to help out the needy, who are nowhere near the half of the population that Damonte claims do not want to work. I suggest Damonte spend a day with a social worker and actually see the hardships many of the poor are fighting against.

RUSS FISH

Healdsburg

Time for red robes

EDITOR: You have heard the phrase “guns don’t kill people, people do.” Who are these people? They are six members of the U. S. Supreme Court responsible for the deaths of hundreds of people as the result of their tortured interpretation of the Second Amendment. The least they could do is to dye their robes red to represent the bloodshed that has result from their decisions.

ED DECHANT

Guerneville

A welcome surprise

EDITOR: In this seeming era of ubiquitous divisiveness, I want to share an offsetting experience I had: I loaded 40 16-foot boards from Friedman’s onto the rack of my van and headed home. I didn’t strap them down really securely because I figured I lived close and would just drive slowly. Unexpectedly, my transmission decided to fail as I headed up East Washington Street in traffic. My van lunged unexpectedly, and all 40 boards slid off onto the road behind me. Nightmare.

A dude in a Lexus jumped out of his car and I thought, “This guy is pissed and going to tell me how stupid I am.” He immediately started grabbing boards and lifting them back onto my van. Then a cop showed up, and I thought, “Oh, no, he’s going to bust me.” He turned on his lights and smiled at me compassionately saying, “It happens.” Then a man in a pickup came and offered to load it all onto his truck rack, which we did. I tried to give him $60 for his help. He said, “No way. This has happened twice to me too.”

All three of my preconceptions were wrong. Life and people can be very sweet.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Council is out of line

EDITOR: So the Sebastopol City Council thinks it is appropriate to chime in on a matter involving criminal defendants who live outside the county and are accused of raiding a farm nowhere near Sebastopol (“City sides with bird activists,” May 8). Really? What if anti-marijuana protesters broke into a Sebastopol pharmacy, damaged the property and stole a bunch of pot? Should the Petaluma City Council get involved in the prosecution of the criminals? Of course not. Genuinely, a mind your own business moment.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.