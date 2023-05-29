Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Matters of national honor

EDITOR: Our nation faces two matters of honor that will show what kind of people we are. First is the question of raising the debt ceiling. It is our duty to pay our bills, including the salaries of the military, government employees and contractors. We should also take care of those who earned Social Security benefits by paying into the system for decades. If we renege, it will cast a cloud of dishonor on Congress and our nation. It also would increase borrowing costs and make the deficit worse.

Similarly, we must continue strong support for a democratic Ukraine. We have done a great job uniting NATO and bringing the alliance into action. Ukraine can win this conflict with our help. A Russian victory would lead to more torture, rape and murder of innocent civilians. Any leading politician who favors ignoring or abandoning Ukraine is not fit for high office.

Our ability to deter aggression would collapse if we abandon Ukraine. Where would Vladimir Putin strike next?

KARL FISHER

Petaluma

Perpetual campaigns

EDITOR: I suggest that the degree of polarization and bitterness of discourse in this country has risen over recent years due to the creep in length of the campaign year, now referred to as the campaign season. The U.S. has by far the longest campaigning period, undefined by law, among democracies.

According to Danielle Kurtzleben of NPR, for the 2016 election, Ted Cruz entered the presidential race 596 days ahead of the election. That compares with Mexico and Japan, which by law limit campaigning to 147 days and 12 days, respectively. The United Kingdom and Canada’s longest campaigns have been 139 and 78 days, respectively, Argentina, 60 days.

I believe the American public adamantly dislikes and largely ignores political rhetoric until the last few weeks prior to an election. Reasonable limits that candidates and news media alike would be required by law to adhere to should be no longer than three months, thus pushing to the background the contentious arguments, accusations and vitriol that accompany our never-ending party rivalry and electioneering.

Require our elected officials to govern, not campaign. Also, think how much less influence money would play in the vastly curtailed contests.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Ill-advised punishment

EDITOR: Cutting off pay to members of Congress is a popular manifestation of frustration with government (“Pay Congress last,” Letters, Friday). It’s a bad idea. It punishes all members of Congress for the bad conduct of some. Even more troubling, it only punishes members of Congress who aren’t independently wealthy. Do we want wealth to be a requirement for our legislative representatives? I think not. Raising the debt ceiling is a no-brainer. We must maintain the full faith and credit of the U.S. to avoid self-inflicted economic disaster. Raising the ceiling honors debts we have already incurred. It’s the only responsible thing to do. Those who oppose raising the debt ceiling need to lose in 2024.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Rainier is better spot

EDITOR: While I am glad there may someday be a crosstown connector in Petaluma (“Crosstown connector proposal advances,” May 18), I have a few observations:

Councilwoman Janice Cader-Thompson is a supporter of the Caulfield Lane connector because it’s not near her home. She has fought the Rainer Avenue connector because of the traffic she thinks it would bring to her neighborhood. I wonder how the residents of the Riverfront subdivision feel about this connector. There is no highway on-off ramp for Caulfield, a major complaint about Rainer. Boats on the river will back up traffic, as they do at the D Street bridge. Cars using Caulfield will add major traffic issues to Lakeville Street.

I’m all in favor of a much-needed connector, but I’m still voting for Rainer as I have done twice in the past. It may be a dead horse but it’s still the better idea.

KATHY BRANDAL

Petaluma

Costly choices

EDITOR: Before we lunge down another rabbit hole, we should reexamine recent foreign policy decisions, lest we repeat mistakes with similar outcomes. After sacrificing young Americans and billions of dollars to defeat communism in Southeast Asia, we lost, and the enemy took over Vietnam. After we rescued the shah, he was overthrown and replaced by an anti-American Islamic Republic. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, we armed the mujahedeen to fight the Russians and forced them to withdraw. When we abandoned Afghanistan, the Taliban seized power and al-Qaida launched 9/11.

After 9/11, we invaded Afghanistan and installed a sympathetic government. Twenty years later, we abandoned Afghanistan, the Taliban returned and canceled any reforms. Alleging weapons of mass destruction, we invaded Iraq, replaced Saddam Hussein and left. ISIS filled the vacuum, and we are still fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Although we poured millions into Latin America to support dictators and overthrow liberal regimes, thousands are now fleeing the region’s poverty, violence and corruption to seek asylum in the United States.

Thousands of lives and trillions of dollars later, our own democracy is under threat, we face a climate crisis, and we outspend everyone on our war machine.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

