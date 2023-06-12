Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Affordable electric cars

EDITOR: Richard Svendsen asks how less affluent people can afford electric cars (“Costly electric cars,” Letters, Tuesday). Here’s how I got mine:

I bought my 2015 Nissan Leaf in 2018. The dealer lowered the price from $14,000 to $12,000. I got a $6,000 rebate from the state and sold my old car for $3,200. The charger at my house cost $325 installed. I do not have solar, and my Leaf charges just fine. So the total cost of my switch to electric driving was $3,125, much less than Svendsen’s estimate of $85,000 to $100,000.

Switching was definitely a learning curve, and well worth the effort. I love driving an electric car. I do not miss gas stations, oil changes, tuneups and frequent repairs. The cost per mile to operate has been about half of a gas-engine car.

So if you want a reliable low-maintenance affordable electric car, stop looking at Teslas.

BRIAHN KELLY-BRENNAN

Sebastopol

Denying human rights

EDITOR: Israel has many things to be proud of. But its denial of human rights to Palestinians is not one of them. Take two recent examples:

Ein Samia, an impoverished village on the West Bank, is located near a resplendent Jewish settlement. The Jewish settlers wanted the Palestinians to leave, so they rampaged for five days through Ein Samia. No Israeli authorities would adequately protect the residents, so they had no choice but to leave.

Then, there is Jubb Adh-Dhib Elementary School near Bethlehem. Israel demolished this school on May 7, as 40 petrified students looked on. Humanitarian aid was used to purchase tents so classes could continue, but the tents were confiscated by Israel, as were the desks and chairs. Classes must now be conducted on dirt floors, under the broiling sun. Fifty-seven other schools are likely to be razed in the same manner because they did not get building permits. But Israel rarely grants them.

Rep. Betty McCollum reintroduced an important bill, Defending the Human Rights of Children and Families Living Under Israel’s Military Occupation Act. Rep. Jared Huffman should actively and decisively support this bill.

BEVERLY VOLOSHIN

and STEVEN M. DELUE

Petaluma

Build with solar

EDITOR: The new Cloverdale health center is welcome news for north county residents, and LEED certification is surely a plus (“$400 million health care site advances,” June 5). But I’m puzzled that the architect’s illustration doesn’t show solar canopies on the parking lot. Other new health care facilities in the county include on-site solar parking lot power.

And right next door, on the Cloverdale Family Apartments site, all of the parking is shaded with solar canopies. Underutilized parking lots are the most rapidly exploitable way for our communities to develop cheap, reliable, on-site renewable power at scale.

We should be planning right now how to use Inflation Reduction Act incentives to make this happen on existing large parking lots — everywhere. Produce and store reliable power right where most energy is consumed. Shade enormous asphalt heat islands. Build a matrix of reliable networked neighborhood microgrids — widely distributed, cheap neighborhood power production and battery storage instead of exclusively remote, unreliable utility monopoly power.

JERRY WAGNER

Santa Rosa

Desensitizing violence

EDITOR: It is easy to become numb to the onslaught of mass shooting news. I sympathize with Elizabeth Barrett’s call for showing their graphic reality (“Show the carnage,” Letters, June 1). Lately I’ve been struck by the frequency of pop-up ads online for games that show the joy of spraying automatic fire at hordes of rushing zombies. Their being less than human allows one to feel OK about normalizing over-the-top gunfire. It’s just part of the desensitization of violence in our culture.

Years ago, when helping produce emergency medical training, I attended an autopsy wherein a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed over what to watch on TV by his 9-year-old brother who obviously had easy access to a shotgun. The wounds were nothing compared to the damage inflicted by an AR-15, but they proved more than sufficient to convince me that gun owners need to keep their arsenals locked up.

In the meantime, how about established militias (as in the Second Amendment) where owners can use their AR-15s and keep them locked up. That would be a good start.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Senior resources

EDITOR: Gene A. Hottel’s letter in which he espouses an argument for seniors to be able to audit courses at Santa Rosa Junior College caught my eye (“Classes for seniors,” June 2). I teach a course on computers and smartphones at the Petaluma Senior Center. A few years ago, I offered to provide that course to the junior college at no cost. I thought that offer would be welcomed with open arms. To make a long story short, I encountered a bureaucracy that rivals the Great Wall of China. I never did break through.

There is much expertise in the Sonoma County senior community, much of which could be made available at little or no cost to school systems. It makes sense to me that that untapped low-cost resource should be an integral part of the education system.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.