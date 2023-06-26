Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Erasing history

EDITOR: There is no reason to change the name of Sebastopol Road (“A new name for Roseland’s main street?” editorial, Tuesday). I realize history is rewritten all the time, but I’m very unhappy that the significance of the names of roads in Sonoma County would be ignored in this instance. We should appreciate the history of Santa Rosa and environs through road names. Sebastopol Road once went from Sebastopol from Santa Rosa, and some maps identify Highway 12 as Sebastopol Road. All the families and farmers and tradespeople in the past 200 years traveling to and from these points on the map took some time on this important connector.

Bodega Highway goes to Bodega. Sonoma Highway goes to Sonoma. Calistoga Road goes to Calistoga. Changing this name wouldn’t add value to the Roseland area. There are better ways to use our resources.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

Preserving free speech

EDITOR: Thank you for the thoughtful and important editorial on free expression (“Vandalism is not free expression,” June 18). Prolonged misuse of this foundational freedom can lead to control by people who wish to limit free expression.

BOB FREELEN

Cloverdale

Putting fraud in context

EDITOR: The sums lost to fraudulent claims are, as the Press Democrat’s June 17 editorial rightly points out, simply staggering (“Big ‘grift’ drained virus relief funds”). However, what the editorial failed to point out is that is because the COVID relief funding program was in itself huge.

The real scandal here is that the “slippage” or losses to fraud were entirely in line with historic annual rates of fraud in state Employment Development Department unemployment funding. Across the country, state-run unemployment programs distribute about 10% to scammers and illegal beneficiaries. While the amounts are eye-popping, California’s rate of fraud is actually marginally better than most other states.

This is no cause for celebration and urgently needs improvement, but it needs to be noted that the losses are nothing out of the ordinary. What makes them seem extraordinary is the amount of COVID-related funding that was sloshing around.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Spend more wisely

EDITOR: So, another $17,333 per person among the several encampments has been allocated to establish residences for homeless people (“Crisis getting infusion of cash,” June 16). Small studios under shared outer walls and roof are certainly more cost-effective than the lovely tiny houses set up for the very few. Or with so few affordable monthly rentals, rotate five or six people around the oversupply of Airbnb short-term vacation rentals.

How much of this money will go to administrative costs, to for-profit construction? Can we get Habitat for Humanity leadership and perhaps enlist anyone unemployed but capable among the campers and the community at-large to help build, giving folks a partnership in and commitment to their housing?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Loaded words

EDITOR: I read Chris Smith’s story about Los Cien’s co-founder and dad (“Father, son reflect on shared path,” June 17). I have enjoyed Smith’s stories over the years, and he always has told them well. However, I was stopped short after reading the second sentence in the story. Was it important to the story to describe the skin tone of the son, Herman G. Hernandez?

In my 89-plus years of living, I have learned that terms like light-skinned have been used to classify one’s place in society’s pecking order. I remember the day when the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. called upon us all to judge others by their character and not by the color of their skin. To some, this might seem like a trivial observation. To others it’s a powerful buzz word.

In no way do I believe Smith is a bad person, and I hope he will pause before ever using the term again, unless it’s germane to a story.

JIM COLEMAN

Santa Rosa

Evolution of the parties

EDITOR: There have been a number of letters over the years lauding the Republican Party as the party of Abraham Lincoln and condemning the Democratic Party as the party of the Ku Klux Klan. That is history. The parties have changed over the years. Republicans started out as a big government progressive party, and Democrats supported states’ rights (proper translation is pro-slavery).

Republicans continued to be progressive for a time with Theodore Roosevelt. But it changed starting in the 1930s. Franklin D. Roosevelt with his New Deal opened up a big tent for all kinds of Americans to be in the Democratic Party. In the 1960s, factions of Democrats and Republicans opposed the Civil Rights Act, which helped get rid of Jim Crow and allowed more people to vote. Some the southern Democrats started joining the Republican Party.

Using something called the “Southern Strategy,” Richard Nixon attracted Southern Democrats to the Republican Party. This process has resulted in Republicans now taking the anti-civil rights positions Dixiecrats had taken. The sentiments in these letters are not taking present reality into account.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

