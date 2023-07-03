Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Fireworks dangers

EDITOR: I wish to apologize to Sonoma County residents for my hometown putting us at risk by continuing to allow the sale of fireworks for personal use.

Despite many residents pleading with the City Council for five-plus years to take a firm stand on safety, they have not. It’s disheartening to have the same excuse trotted out year after year, that a particular service group would no longer be able to fund their good works without fireworks sales. Branches of these same groups have adapted and survived, continuing to do good works in other jurisdictions by finding other means of raising money for their projects.

Further, it is untrue as stated by Cloverdale officials in Saturday’s article (“Sales draw heat in county”) that there hasn’t been a fire here resulting from the personal use of fireworks. Those who have resided here for many years will tell you there have been several dangerous incidents, even prior to the incendiary conditions now surrounding our town.

My fervent wish continues to be that Cloverdale will stand with the rest of Sonoma County and not allow the sale and use of fireworks to assure we don’t have a devastating result that will affect all of us.

SALLY C. EVANS

Cloverdale

Trump’s many personas

EDITOR: My waking dream one recent morning was a series of images of Donald Trump. The dream revealed him to be a pitiful, petulant, infantile, troubled human being. It was a liberating dream. Trump has manufactured a shadow persona comprised of a Mafia don, a needy child and a Hollywood playboy. He is as transparent as his coiffure. Trump’s aspiration is to validate his persona by manipulating the political process, fooling enough people to fatten his income and make himself the party leader. Sadly, Trump’s true accomplishment is that he has succeeded in making fools of all of us.

PETER LAWSON

Petaluma

Our eclectic community

EDITOR: While visiting the fairgrounds on a walk with Simba, we heard rehearsals for Country Summer. Sounded like a 1970s metal group. It was good. Later that day, the music turned live for the paying audience, and there was more country-like as I listened from my backyard deck. Free music. What a deal. I prefer alternative music, but that weekend I was a country boy. The music was live and loud. Oh, so good.

In the June 25 newspaper I read about two new restaurants. The menus were a mix of foods from a few continents. Restaurant reports are no-miss articles I read every Sunday. Wednesday, I must get my Feast and Wine articles digested. Friday tells me what music is showcased. A lot of ethnic and cultural variety there. On Saturday I read about California native plants and plants from elsewhere that thrive here in Sonoma County.

This place I live in is all mixed up. A melting pot or American stew? Not sure. I look at Simba, who has at least six known breeds in his genetic makeup. A pretty good-looking guy. He fits right in.

Excuse me while I enjoy my hot dog quesadilla.

DOUG COURTEMARCHE

Santa Rosa

Fixing the system

EDITOR: The MAGA folks do have one thing right: the system is rigged. Unfortunately, the MAGA folks haven’t figured out what to do about it. Instead of dedicating themselves to the hard work of identifying the nature of the rigging and articulating a politically acceptable response, they have dedicated their uncritical faith to someone who claims he speaks for them and that he alone can fix it. Bad news folks: It just don’t work that way. In our democracy you gotta do the work.

Given the costs of higher education, a recent graduate may have loan debt that takes decades to repay. With local median home prices above $750,000 our children may never own a home in Sonoma County. If you went to work after high school, you may have no retirement, no health care and no job security.

We have privatized the economy in such a way that the “malefactors of great wealth” will benefit from the young and the poor alike as they attempt to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. Rather than deal with how we should share our prosperity, MAGA waits for the self-appointed savior to be fitted for an orange jumpsuit.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Transcendence fan

EDITOR: I was perplexed to learn that Transcendence Theatre Co. shows this summer will not be held at Jack London State Historic Park due to a challenge by active and retired park rangers (“Transcendence Theatre changes venue,” Thursday). I have been to several of the shows over the past several years and they are one of the highlights of my summer. The shows are well produced and extremely enjoyable. The productions are well run, and I have never witnessed anything that would harm this precious resource. The shows provide much-needed financial assistance to maintain and upgrade the park.

I have read both Jack and Charmian London’s biographies and found them to be very social. They entertained and boarded guests on a regular basis. I suspect that they would welcome the many happy faces that attend these shows.

While I very much respect park rangers, I feel they have overreacted and caused a fuss. Many thanks to Beltane Ranch for stepping in to host this year’s shows.

JACK VERMEULEN

Rohnert Park

