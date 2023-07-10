Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Fake case, real damage

EDITOR: Here is the simple truth: The far-right majority of the Supreme Court issued an opinion on a fake case (“Revelations cloud gay rights case,” Tuesday). There was no constitutional issue at stake. In the 303 Creative lawsuit, the plaintiff, Lorie Smith, had not been injured by Colorado’s anti-discrimination law because she was only “thinking” about providing websites for weddings. No lawsuit, no appeal, no legal “standing” (injury) for the plaintiff, no reason for involvement by the Supreme Court.

Then there is the fact that a false statement by someone who was never contacted by the plaintiff was used as the potential problem for the future. What was not mentioned in this article was that this heterosexual man, married for 15 years, was also a web designer. Why would he want Smith to design a website for he and his male “partner”? This stinks.

The repercussions for LGBTQ+ couples are enormous. They are told by the Supreme Court that a public business in Colorado can discriminate against them. So for abortion states have the right to set the law, but for discrimination against gay couples a state (Colorado) can have its laws overturned. What is going on?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Student loans

EDITOR: President Joe Biden, facing the defeat of his signature student loan forgiveness program, has proposed a new program that scales loan payments to a person’s earned income. The analogy was drawn that a person making $15 per hour, the current minimum wage in many states, would never be able to pay off his or her loans. You have to ask yourself why a person who has graduated with a four-year college degree might only be earning $15 per hour. What did that person do the whole time he or she was in school? If you’re going to spend four-plus years earning a college degree, make sure you learn a salable skill.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

The parties changed

EDITOR: Richard Benyo (“Civil Rights Act voters,” Letters, June 29) is correct to point out that Jane Pearce (“The real GOP,” Letters, June 25) erred when she wrote that Republicans opposed the civil rights and voting rights legislation in the 1960s. That said, time did not stop in 1964. The passage of the civil rights and voting rights acts in 1964 and 1965 caused a flood of white Southerners to defect to the Republican Party.

President Lyndon Johnson famously said, “I think we just delivered the South to the Republican Party for a long time to come” after he signed the Civil Rights Act. Sen. Strom Thurmond, known for being a staunch supporter of segregation, switched to the Republican Party in 1964. In 2023, the Republican Party is the party of white supremacy, book banning and insurrection.

Abraham Lincoln would be appalled at today’s Republican Party. Strom Thurmond would still fit right in.

NANCY JILL FLOM

Petaluma

Incomplete account

EDITOR: I have no interest or connection to France. Yet I read the entire Nation World section story on July 1 to find out what set off such a nationwide furor (“Youth clash with cops; looting across nation”). All the article said was that a 17-year-old was shot by police. I waited in vain for the circumstances of this killing to see why it caused such an uproar. Not a word. Next time I won’t waste my time.

BATJA CATES

Healdsburg

Upgrading campgrounds

EDITOR: Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino offer local examples of a nationwide problem concerning aging and failing infrastructure at outdoor recreation facilities.

Visitation to parks has exploded since the pandemic, but facilities managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Sonoma face particular degradation due to exclusionary authorities who could have helped with funding repairs — like the plumbing and electrical upgrades required at Liberty Glen (“Campground closed,” June 26).

A coalition of outdoor recreation industry and nonprofit partners, including the Corps Foundation, is supporting legislation to include the Corps of Engineers in fee retention authority that has benefited the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for years.

The bipartisan LAKES Act, for Lake Access Keeping Economies Strong, would allow the Corps of Engineers to retain up to 80% of recreation use fees. These funds could be reinvested to projects where the fees were collected, giving local project managers the flexibility to repair infrastructure and complete maintenance with funds already paid by the visiting public.

Find out more at corpsfoundation.org. Isn’t it time that your recreation fees stayed local and helped maintain the facilities you enjoy?

NANCY ROGERS

Board member, the Corps Foundation

Petaluma

Caring for the flag

EDITOR: I see many displays of American flags that are disrespectful of it. When on a flagpole, they should be taken down at sunset and folded correctly to a triangle with the stars showing. Also, they should replaced when frayed or faded. If permanently attached to a pole, replace it when frayed or faded. Loving the flag and our country for which it stands can bring great joy or pain, sometimes both. Keep the faith.

DAVID RAMPTON

Petaluma

