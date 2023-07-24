Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Harming the park

EDITOR: I have been a docent at Jack London State Historic Park since 2009 and have volunteered for Transcendence Theatre since 2011. What the California State Park Rangers Association has done by suing the state is contrary to supporting the park and Transcendence (“Transcendence Theatre changes venue,” June 27). The case has been trapped in an elongated environmental study under the California Environmental Quality Act since 2022.

Jack London loved people and, as one of his ancestors told me in viewing the crowd at a performance, if he were alive, he would be proud and happy people enjoying his land.

In 2011, when state parks faced a $22 million deficit, Jack London park faced closure, but it is now self-supporting with a foundation. Without the moneys received from Transcendence, the park is facing financial hardship, and so is Transcendence.

I am disgusted with the rangers association and the state park system. I agree with Gov. Gov. Gavin Newsom that change is needed for environmental review. He recently said one case took up to nine years to resolve. This is not good government at work. Saving the park from closure and preserving the heritage and history of Jack London in Sonoma County is.

ROBERT REUTHER

Sonoma

Library sales

EDITOR: Many thanks to Kerry Benefield for the shoutout about the Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries book sales (“Friends of the Library’s sales No. 1 fan,” July 15). Speaking for ourselves and other volunteers, these sales are definitely our happy place too. They are a lot of work and very rewarding at the same time. We love working with books, hanging out with kindred spirits, seeing how happy our customers are and supporting our libraries. We are also very thankful for the people who donate books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and more that allow us to make these sales happen. And, in case Benefield and others are wondering, our next two sales will not be at the downtown Santa Rosa branch. We’ll be at the Rincon Valley branch Aug. 18-20 and the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building for our big sale Oct. 6-9.

SHELLEY and JEREMY BROTT

Santa Rosa

Neighborhood upended

EDITOR: My wife and I purchased our dream retirement home in Santa Rosa in 2017. It was destroyed in the Tubbs Fire. We worked hard and spent several hundred thousand dollars of our retirement savings to rebuild. We were proud to help our community recover from that devastating wildfire. When we finally moved back into our home in April 2019, we found ourselves surrounded on three sides by non-hosted short-term rentals.

Now, rather than enjoying leisurely weekends in our rebuilt home we dread weekends. That’s when a new batch of strangers come for days of fun and frolic with all the associated partying, loud music and disturbances that create anxiety for my wife and me. These renters don’t respect the peace and tranquillity of our neighborhood because they’re just here for a good time.

Nobody anticipated the damage that unrestrained growth of non-hosted short-term rentals would inflict upon our community. The City Council must begin the process of undoing some of the damage it has allowed to occur.

Non-hosted short-term rentals are unattended and unsupervised commercial enterprises operating in our neighborhoods, and they are destroying our community. They need to be banned in residential zones.

ERICH RAIL

Santa Rosa

Blaming Israel

EDITOR: A recent letter about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict repeated several misconceptions. One is that Israel’s occupation of disputed territories is the cause of ongoing violence. If that were the case, why was the Palestine Liberation Organization formed in 1964, when the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem were occupied by Jordan, and Gaza by Egypt? Why is it that there isn’t a single pro-Palestinian organization that endorses peace on the basis of two states for two peoples, Jewish and Arab, as proposed by the United Nations in 1947?

Sadly, the answer is that Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad — as well as the BDS movement and its endorsers — insist that Tel Aviv is just as much “occupied Arab land” as a settlement in Judea (where Jews originated). They don’t accept peace with a Jewish state within any borders whatsoever, which is why repeated Israeli offers to create the first Palestinian Arab state in history have been refused.

Israel is indeed the nation-state of the Jewish people, just as Spain declares itself to be the nation-state of the Spanish people. Arab Israelis have — and must continue to have — full legal, political and civil rights.

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

Ripple effects of building

EDITOR: We’re being told we have no water and yet hundreds upon hundreds of new apartments are being built. Kawana Springs Road, Petaluma Hill Road, Yolanda Avenue, Calistoga Road at Highway 12 to mention a few. People in the area wonder what it’s going to be like to find parking at Safeway. Santa Rosa Avenue already is a busy, busy street. Can you imagine what it’s going to be like when all these apartments are finished? Oh, here’s an idea: take two lanes away. Left turn lane, bike lane, OK. It’ll take a brave person to ride a bike in that area.

SHEILA HIRSCH

Santa Rosa

