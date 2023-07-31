Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Moral responsibilities

EDITOR: Wednesday’s article about the horse that was harassed to death, literally, by a dog was so shocking and sad that I cannot get it out of my mind (“Horse’s awful death stirs anger”). The owner should be subject to prosecution for animal cruelty, and perhaps all of us should do a little soul-searching. Despite the attempted intervention by concerned neighbors, nothing was done by authorities to protect this poor animal. If a civilized society cannot protect animals, children or other innocent, defenseless groups, we have surely failed in one of our core moral responsibilities.

GWEN BOATMAN

Santa Rosa

Regulating threats

EDITOR: After the detonation of atomic bombs in August 1945, British mathematician and philosopher Bertrand Russell said: “The prospect for the human race is sombre beyond all precedent.” In 1955, he and other prominent scientists and scholars issued a warning about the dangers of nuclear weapons. In 1957, an international institution was created to promote safe and peaceful uses for nuclear energy.

While the threat of nuclear weapons exists in our time, we mustn’t forget another threat: the danger of artificial intelligence. Not long ago, some godfathers of AI issued a statement warning about the dangers it can pose to human existence in the future. It is of utmost importance to have a body that regulates AI. World leaders, maybe in collaboration with the United Nations, need to create this regulatory body.

I am by no means against technology. As a matter of fact, AI is one of the main areas that — for good or bad — will dominate the scientific world. My intention is not to give a detailed narrative of the potential dangers, or say AI is all bad, but as the world needs a regulatory organization for nuclear energy, it also needs one for AI.

PIROUZ FAKHRAEI

Windsor

Plastic packaging

EDITOR: The July 19 guest editorial (“It’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity”) referenced the devastating impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on our warming planet. Ironically, the paper arrived in a single-use plastic bag, thousands of which are distributed daily by The Press Democrat and other carriers.

Plastics of all sorts are petroleum products; their manufacture produces greenhouse gases, and their use has resulted in “forever chemicals” polluting the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat and the clothes we wear. PFAS are now detected in the bloodstreams of humans all over the planet.

Most plastic products are not recyclable; they end up in oceans and landfills, where they take hundreds of years to break down, emitting toxic chemicals in the process. Single-use plastics are clogging oceans and killing sea life at alarming rates; most, such as plastic bags and water bottles, could easily be replaced with glass, paper or metal packaging.

Global climate change is threatening the existence of life on Earth, and it is incumbent on all of us to take meaningful action. I implore The Press Democrat to do its part by banning the use of single-use plastic bags for delivery and urge you to expand your coverage of the impact of fossil fuels on the health of our planet.

JENNIFER SCHOEN DILUVIO

Sebastopol

Complex problems

EDITOR: Wow. Sex trafficking, fatherless families manipulated by the welfare system, a border invasion, Black-on-Black crime, failing education and lack of opportunities, all overseen by demonic Democrats running our biggest cities (“A modern Lincoln,” Letters, July 20). What a diatribe.

Yes, Abraham Lincoln would be appalled. Appalled at Republicans voting against programs to feed hungry children, fully fund education, reform immigration, etc. As far as sex trafficking goes, the biggest offender of late was billionaire Jeffery Epstein, friend of Donald Trump and other Republican notables, as well as British royalty. Top military nominations have been put on hold by one Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville.

The largest Republican controlled “big city” is Fort Worth, Texas, population under 1 million, where 13.6% live at or below poverty level, compared to the national average of 12.8%. Oklahoma City, poverty rate 15%. Single-mother families (fatherless) — Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama lead the country. Republican controlled, by the way. Also with high poverty rates, high rates of drug overdose deaths, etc.

These problems are so complex and ingrown, there’s plenty of blame to go around and few viable solutions.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Nuclear dangers

EDITOR: Thank you to columnist Pete Golis for reminding us about the continued and much increased dangers of nuclear war and nuclear arms accidents since 1945 (“Movie recalls history-changing moments,” July 23). Golis says “we might be better off trying to make the world safer.” Yes, yes and yes. Were he around, J. Robert Oppenheimer would surely be surprised at the number of nations that have developed or are trying to develop nuclear weapons. And maybe he would be astounded and appalled by the sheer number and assortment of nuclear weapons in the U.S. arsenal. I encourage readers who are concerned about this existential and ongoing threat to mankind to join the Arms Control Association. You can find information about the organization on the internet.

SEAN CASEY

Graton

