Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for age limits

EDITOR: The people who believe that Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein are not suffering from old age are deaf and/or blind. There is no question that they are over the hill. I’m 85. I would not vote for me to be the proverbial dogcatcher, let alone president or senator. Watch Biden walk. His shoulders are hunched, and he shuffles. His speech is often garbled. Feinstein has been relegated to a wheelchair and needs to be reminded when it’s her turn to vote. McConnell has seizures. Trump makes little sense and also shuffles. We need a constitutional amendment that limits the ages of politicians.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Al Gore’s warning

EDITOR: As we watch the news and weather, we can see the impact of global warming around the world. The future looks pretty grim, and it will undoubtedly impact the poorest countries and people first. Water may become more precious than oil. It is too bad we didn’t take heed 20 years ago when Al Gore warned of the coming crisis in his movie “An Inconvenient Truth.” He lost the presidential election in 2000 despite winning the popular vote. Twenty years ago, we could have addressed and possibly avoided this coming disaster. What a loss for our country and the world.

JANET HORRALL

Cloverdale

Cartoon propaganda

EDITOR: Peter Baker’s article clearly lays out the seriousness of the most recent charges against the former president (“Trump’s case wide-ranging,” Wednesday). Donald Trump is accused of attempting to undermine the very foundations of our democracy. Baker also says the former president is trying to depict these and other charges as simply a political ploy on the part of the Democratic Party to depict him in a bad light so that they can win the next election.

Given that, I have to wonder about the decision you made to publish an editorial cartoon that shows the Democrats doing exactly that. This is not “bothsideism.” This is propaganda that undermines the seriousness of those allegations.

RICHARD BLOOM

Cotati

Killing insects

EDITOR: A number of years ago I transitioned my front and back yards from lawns and a pool to bird and insect habitats with clean water sources and mainly native plants.

In the beginning I had so many insects the air was abuzz all day long. One day, I counted 21 different species of birds. Over the past couple years I have noticed a decline in the number of insects and different birds.

This year I estimate there are fewer than a third of the native bees I’ve seen, fewer honeybees, no butterflies or caterpillars, ladybugs gone, fewer different birds, and on one recent night not one cricket sang its song. None.

I am now literally begging my community — my neighborhood and my city — to stop spraying or otherwise making a point of killing insects. There are no “green” sprays that target one insect. You are killing all of them — not just the ones that are annoying you. And you are killing them in my yard as well.

Do a little research, don’t buy the “green” marketing from pest control companies, and please stop the killing. Without insects in our chain, we are done. By killing them, you kill all who depend on them for their survival — birds included.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Personal responsibility

EDITOR: There is an article in the most recent DAV (Disabled American Veteran) Magazine about Jessica Lynch, who, less than a year out of high school, was a 19-year-old soldier in Iraq in 2003 when the Humvee she was riding in was blown up. Her best friend was killed, and she was injured and knocked unconscious. Enemy Iraqis pulled her from the wreckage, breaking her foot and took her captive, where she was beaten with a baseball bat, breaking her leg. After being moved to a hospital, she was rescued by a daring U.S. Special Forces operation.

After years of mental health counseling and eight operations on her foot, Lynch is an elementary school teacher. She says “I am not seeking sympathy for what I went through. I signed the paper. I signed my name. I joined.”

Most young Americans signed for loans and are paying them back. Some seem to think repaying loans is optional. We should remind them that if they join the military, fire, police departments or other public service they can have these financial obligations dismissed. Otherwise, repayment is their personal and legal responsibility.

DOUG GRIFFIN

Santa Rosa

Reusing plastic bags

EDITOR; Many pet owners use Press Democrat delivery bags to pick up their animal waste, which I guess Jennifer Schoen Diluvio and probably many other people are not aware of (“Plastic packaging,” Letters, July 31). I am grateful to be the recipient of these bags from several people in my neighborhood. My friends save bags from the New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and other papers, and they are known as “Darby bags,” since my dog’s name is Darby. Both he and I are happy because we do not have to use the blue, perfumy, stinky bags provided by the city of Sonoma. This is thinking outside the box, and another way of repurposing and saving the earth.

AUDREY J. CHAPMAN

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.