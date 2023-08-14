Monday’s Letters to the Editor

City’s ‘cultural glue’

EDITOR: I was excited to read the Aug. 7 article about public art (“Art for everyone”). Public art is a sign of a vibrant, thriving city. It is a pleasure to view, and it can be thought-provoking. Kudos to the Santa Rosa Economic Development Department and public art program for organizing events and encouraging arts in our community. Besides public sculptures, we can thank them for many of the murals, Live at Juilliard concerts and exhibits at our community centers.

One recent exhibit at the Finley Center displayed photographs by the lowrider community, celebrating the work-of-art cars and their creators in the Latino car clubs in Santa Rosa. How else could I learn about and enjoy this aspect of our diverse town?

Thank goodness for those in Santa Rosa who understand that supporting the arts provides a cultural glue that holds us together.

PAULA FOGARTY

Santa Rosa

Ignoring nature

EDITOR: People will indeed migrate to places with less government regulation, often because it’s cheaper to live in places where government doesn’t bother to spend on decent health care or education (“States’ diverse approaches,” Letters, Aug. 4). Businesses especially like lower taxes and less environmental regulation.

All species on this planet are kept in check by natural forces, but humans tend to think they are above nature, that they can do what they want, especially when it comes to making money, and nobody will tell them otherwise, least of all government (except of course when it comes to abortion or what books you’re allowed to read).

What passes for freedom is actually stupidity. Even now humans are constrained by nature through age limits, disease, war, etc. But the more we abuse nature the more nature will abuse us, to the point of extinction. The majority of people don’t care as long as they have their “prosperity” right now.

What this species seems to lack is self-regulation and the ability to think beyond next week. Even as they invent governments of, by, and for, the people, they still perceive any government as an evil “other.”

RICHARD SALZMAN

Sebastopol

Victims of regulation

EDITOR: Your July 23 edition covered the potential closure of two mobile home parks in Petaluma (“Mobile home parks threaten closure”). One owner’s stated reason was that they “can no longer economically operate the park based on measures taken by state and local government,” a nice way of saying overregulation with a negative owner bias.

Mobile home parks are a segment of affordable housing, with residents often poor or elderly. Their overregulation is not unique to California or Petaluma. Census data shows that between 2005 and 2021 mobile home units nationwide declined 8.3%, with California somewhat better at 5.3%.

The depressing fact is that while California’s affordable housing shortage is being called a “crisis,” the mobile home segment’s drop is probably due to overregulation. The depressing conclusion is our politicians either do not see or deny that their short-term expedient reactions to rental pressure groups have caused long-term damage to (or near extinction of) some rental markets.

This rather clear picture of mobile home units has direct applicability to increasing overregulation of the overall (especially affordable) housing rental market. There is a message here for future renter protection legislation. Has anyone seen a new mobile home park application in the past 15 years?

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Krugman’s Kool-Aid

EDITOR: Having read Paul Krugman’s Aug. 7 review of Bidenomics (“Bidenomics got it just about right”), I have but one question: How many teaspoons of sugar does he take in Kool-Aid? I do know two things about Krugman. One, he will never lose his While House press credentials. Second, he has no idea how the average American lives. Come on man, get real.

DAVE DEL BONTA

Santa Rosa

Cutting off moms, babies

EDITOR: I applaud your Aug. 2 editorial on the hypocrisy of House Republicans seeking to cut WIC, a nutrition program for poor mothers and infants (“GOP cuts food for moms, infants”). The current Farm Bill expires Sept. 30. In the past, farm bills had bipartisan support. Three-quarters of the bill goes to foreign and domestic nutrition programs, including SNAP (food stamps). One in 4 Americans participate in federal nutrition programs. The Farm Bill also funds agriculture research, crop insurance and many other programs that help farmers survive. These programs are especially important now because of climate change.

It is doubtful that the 2023 Farm Bill will get any traction in Congress because of the GOP’s obsession with political agendas. Currently, more than 240 military promotions are being blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, because of his agenda on abortion. This only weakens our national security.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is threatening — without evidence of any crime — to impeach President Joe Biden. And now with the indictments of Donald Trump, many Republicans are seeking revenge. What’s good for the American people is no longer on their agenda. This is dangerous, and we need to change this in 2024.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

