Monday’s letters to the editor

EDITOR: The editorial cartoon on Aug. 18 badly misrepresents electric vehicle ownership.

First, while it is possible to spend $115,000 on an electric pickup, Ford advertises their F-150 Lightning EV starting at $50,000. A Tesla Model 3 costs about $39,000, less than a Toyota Camry with “comparable” performance, and Kelly Bluebook forecasts that the soon-to-be-released Tesla Cybertruck will start at about $40,000.

Second, a Level 2 home EV charger (240 volts, roughly 35 miles per hour charge rate) costs as little as $200 to buy and plugs into a clothes dryer outlet.

Third, it is not possible to get 1000 miles away from a Tesla Supercharger in the U.S. There are more than 1900 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S., some with literally dozens of individual stalls (check out the Harris Ranch I-5 supercharger station, with 98 individual stalls). This is why both GM and Ford have struck deals with Tesla to allow their EVs to gain access to the Tesla charging network. Every aspect of the cartoon is misleading or just plain wrong.

Stephen Lewis

Santa Rosa

Fit for office?

EDITOR: In response to Linda Davis’ letter referring to Joe Biden’s lack of fitness for office (“Biden’s unfit for office,” Aug. 8), I’d take him on his worst day over Donald Trump’s best. Although I’m reluctant to use the word “best” in any reference to Trump.

DIANE NAYLOR

Santa Rosa

In praise of Benefield column

EDITOR: I have been a Press Democrat subscriber for several years. The recent column by Kerry Benefield (“Hope, fear on 1st day,” Aug. 16) was so insightful and moving that it is beyond commendable. It was a sensitive, compassionate and reflective column that touched me deeply.

It was some of the best writing that I've ever experienced in the Press Democrat on a topic that was so meaningfully addressed with thoughtful professionalism. She covered all of the fears, tribulations, and joy that gave me a different and positive perspective on the true heroes of the academic world... teachers. These people are committed to our children. And Ms. Benefield expressed that ever so eloquently.

Thank you so much for sharing a wonderful contribution to a dedicated profession that was encouraging , uplifting and filled with hope.

TOMMY FRANCOIS

Santa Rosa

Appreciates project’s effort

EDITOR: I want to say a word of appreciation and admiration for the Fulton Road project. I am awestruck by how this massive project is being managed. Every day it is different, yet the workers manage to route and reroute traffic, move massive machinery, scrape, level, pour concrete, plumb, etc. — all while traffic continues. There have been several intersection closures and even those were managed carefully and successfully.

It has given me a new respect for people who do work that’s outside of my experience and ability. Congrats!

M.K. GALVIN

Santa Rosa

Tax-funded discrimination

EDITOR: In the Aug. 17 Newswatch column, one article (“Court backs firing unmarried mom-to-be”) noted that a teacher fired by a Catholic school for being unmarried and pregnant lost her case when the New Jersey Supreme Court cited the firing was protected under a religious exemption to the anti-discrimination law.

Another article (“Church sues for straights-only preeschool”) shows the Denver Catholic Archdiocese (and 2 parishes) are suing to exclude LGBTQ+ staff, parents and children from participating in Colorado's state-funded preschool programs.

Regardless of WWJD issues here, we see that tax-free "religious" schools that receive tax money are allowed to discriminate. Anyone else, Catholic or non-Catholic, bothered by this bigoted, privileged behavior? Can a public school decide certain religious sects are not allowed?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Town hall meetings

EDITOR: Of all the discontents Americans express today, one stands out: “… they have no real voice in government. Since we feel powerless, more of us are disengaging.” (“A 5% funding solution to save democracy,” July 16). We are less and less in control of the forces that govern our lives. We are dominated by remote bureaucracies, which we are unable to control.

In school we are taught that we must be informed and engaged in order to make democracy work. But what opportunities do we have to participate? Yes, occasionally we get to vote, but is that the extent of our democratic participation? When politicians are campaigning, they use various media to tell us their plans. Once elected, they communicate with voters by newsletter.

Why not bring back the New England-style town meetings? Politicians should regularly stand up before an audience of constituents and communicate directly with them. A July 18 Press Democrat editorial agrees: “Public officials need to meet in public.” Not to do so “… results in a reduction of public access.” Our democracy is fragile. Ask your elected officials to hold town meetings.

GENE HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

