Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Justice as a weapon

EDITOR: Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s chief political rival, is serving 19 years in prison for “extremism.” Joe Biden’s chief political rival, Donald Trump, was indicted for the fourth time this year on a variety of charges. Can we see a parallel here? Trump’s real crime is that he ran for president in 2016 and got elected, and now there are those who fear he might get elected again, even with questionable charges brought against him.

Meanwhile, possible crimes are being investigated involving not only Hunter Biden, but his father as well, yet little notice is taken in the mainstream press, and the pace of the investigations is glacial. Is it possible that our justice system, at both the state and federal levels, is being changed into a weapon to take out political enemies?

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Current circumstances

EDITOR: Frequently your paper publishes letters in which someone promulgates an idea to solve a pressing problem. Such ideas are often based less on knowledge of the economic, social and historical ramifications of an issue and more on anecdotal analysis of the writer’s personal experience. Such is the case with Richard B. Cady’s letter (“Apples over grapes,” Aug. 17).

Gravenstein apples are delicious, but their cultivation decreased for complicated reasons, including that they are perishable and difficult to ship. California is “overflowing” with wine in great part because wine sells, profitably.

The unhoused may not see being organized into pools of seasonal workers as beneficial for themselves. Many are not physically or mentally capable, and some are already employed. Few vineyard owners would wish to convert their land to apple orchards at others’ behest, and wheat, I am sorry to say, is not a crop profitably grown on the sort of land surrounding Sebastopol.

Cady’s ideas have a pretty and almost Jeffersonian aspect, but they are not truly based in our current circumstances. Not that I don’t prefer apple orchards over vineyards.

DAVID W. BROWN

Occidental

No pardon for Trump

EDITOR: I disagree with the idea of pardoning Donald Trump (“Trump is guilty. Pardon him anyway,” Aug. 14). I believe that this man attempted to overthrow an election and disenfranchise over 80 million voters in an attempt to remain in power. His party is currently working to disenfranchise voters before the next election by making it harder to vote. If he is pardoned, he will absolutely work to do it again.

Remember Sen. Susan Collins voting against convicting him during his first impeachment? She said he’d learned his lesson — and he did, just not the one she thought. He learned that he can get away with doing what he wants with our government. If he is allowed to get away with it again, he will do even worse because he can. When a man tells you who he is, you should believe him. Trump already told us what he will do to this country if reelected. We should believe him.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

More maps, please

EDITOR: I have always loved maps, as they give us a birds-eye view of our world around us. Maps are an essential tool for navigating our environs, especially in these times of climate-driven disasters. It is bad enough that fire departments give silly names like “Tubbs” to disastrous fires, instead of calling them by geographic names, or even worse, calling a fire “the xyz complex.” But to compound that disconnect with no maps in the newspaper makes a wildfire disaster even more arcane and impossible to plan escape routes or alternate ways to escape.

In the Aug. 18 paper, there were no maps accompanying stories about fires at Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories (“Thousands of residents flee flames in Canada”), nor any regarding the Klamath and Siskyou fires (“Fire crews get help from rain”), only column after column about “zone 30, located just north of …”, and “zone 315 is split into two zones, 315-A and 315-B,” all utterly useless information.

If nothing else, a newspaper’s role is to connect people and give them adequate information in times of disaster. The Press Democrat’s failure to print maps is not only dangerous to the public, but irresponsible.

CHAS FLEISCHMAN

Fort Bragg

Overlooking Biden

EDITOR: As usual, Donald Trump is sucking up all the oxygen in the room. While there are articles and interviews and lots of publicity about his legal woes (which he brought on himself), there is little reporting about the excellent job Joe Biden is doing in keeping our country safe and enhancing our once trashed reputation with NATO and other countries.

He signed a historic agreement with Japan and South Korea at Camp David. He and his legislation have been crucial in establishing new manufacturing jobs in poor, mostly Republican-controlled states. Inflation is down, unemployment numbers are at historic lows, the U.S. has recovered from pandemic economic chaos faster and better than most other countries, yet where is the news about it? Congressional Republicans continue to be an embarrassment with their ridiculous attacks on Hunter Biden and their talk about impeaching Joe Biden, but they are getting more press than the good job Biden is doing taking care of all of us. Shame!

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

