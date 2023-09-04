Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Taxed to death

EDITOR: I don’t agree that people are leaving California due to COVID (“Population may fall for years,” Aug. 28). I have had eight employees leave the state over the past two years. Of the eight, eight left for the same reason: costs. Gas, food, housing, taxes, utilities, licenses, everything costs more here. Our out-of-control Legislature wants unemployment benefits for striking workers (“Bill seeks unemployment pay for employees during walkout,” Aug. 27). Really? Starting with Gov. Gavin Newsom and most everyone in California government, the solution to fix things broken is throw taxpayer money at them. And Californians are excited to think we need Newsom to make the U.S. just like California! Sorry, but people are not leaving California due to COVID. We are being taxed to death.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

For a living wage

EDITOR: Happy Labor Day. Sorry, no grand parades, no magnificent speeches, no stirring labor songs. What does the American worker get on Labor Day? Possibly a day off, but not a living wage. American workers are paying more for gas, food and rent and earning less. More are in poverty, thousands are losing their homes and fewer have health care.

Why is it that failing corporations are rescued by government, but when workers are downsized or outsourced, they must be self-reliant? Our government has spent hundreds of billions of dollars subsidizing and bailing out corporations. Is this how the so-called free market works: one set of rules for corporate America and wealthy elites and another set for American workers?

How could we possibly do without the people who repair our streets, roof our homes and grow our crops — in 90-plus degree heat? Why should there even be any jobs for full-time workers that pay a poverty wage? If we truly value and respect American workers and their families, the least we can do is demand that Congress make the minimum wage a living wage.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Trump and Biden

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski says she feels sorry for anybody who would hate so much that they would try to persuade people that Donald Trump is a bad man (“Our choice,” Letters, Aug. 11). Actually, I didn’t need any persuasion — res ipsa loquitur, the thing speaks for itself. He says bad things and does bad things. She asks, did he do anything worse than Joe Biden? Seriously? Biden is not facing four indictments. Keeping up this line of thought, she continues, “What about Hunter?” Hunter Biden was a drug-addled loser, but he is not the president. She reminds us of the definition of democracy and that “We the people” choose elected officials. Perhaps she had better remind Trump as well, as he thinks he should be able to overturn the will of the people by lying, selecting fake electors, inciting insurrections and intimidating election officials.

D.M. McCURDY

Santa Rosa

Wrongfully detained

EDITOR: Evan Gershkovich is a 32-year-old newspaper reporter who has been wrongfully detained by Russia in a Moscow jail since March. His only crime was to write about Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s now been a prisoner for over five months. His arrest on the baseless charge of espionage came while he was on a work trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,200 miles east of Moscow. His main focus has been on the Russian people — where and how they live — not politics.

His mother and father separately immigrated to the U.S. from Russia in 1979. They met while at work in New York but have retained a love for their native country. They educated their son to speak Russian. In June, they spoke to him across a plexiglass window in a Moscow court. The most recent development is that his detention was extended to Nov. 30. President Joe Biden has tried but failed to get a prisoner exchange.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

Another place for seniors

EDITOR: Recent letters have discussed senior resources in eastern Santa Rosa. Here is another: there is a statewide organization in California for Seniors called SIR (Seniors in Retirement). While started as a social organization for retired men, some chapters are now inviting women to join. SIR offers many activities — golf, pickleball, bocce, social nights out (both couples and singles), cards, etc. There are monthly luncheons for each branch. Branch 76 (my branch) meets at Iron and Vine Restaurant at the Bennett Valley Golf Course toward the end of each month. We have interesting speakers along with the camaraderie and fellowship of meeting old and new friends. If interested our website is sirinc2.org/branch76. We’d love to see you for lunch.

CRAIG HOUSE

Santa Rosa

Misuse of armed forces

EDITOR: As a veteran I know that a strong military is essential to our national security, but we must guard against misuse of our armed forces. The last four wars engaged in by the United States were terrible wastes of blood and treasure. Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan accomplished nothing. Now we spend billions each year helping many of the brave veterans of these wars who are now ill or disabled because of their service.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

