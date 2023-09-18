Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for younger leaders

EDITOR: As a 76-year-old who occasionally enters his garage and wonders why, can’t find the car after shopping sometimes or remember names, I ponder why America reelects politicians in their 70s. If the minimum age to be president is 35, why are vacuous geezers wandering the halls of Congress in their 80s? How about a maximum age?

Nineteen members of Congress are over 80, and nearly 25% are over 70. Kira Marie Peter-Hansen was recently elected to Parliament in Denmark at age 21, and most EU politicians are under 66 and less experienced, but their parliaments function.

With America’s government unable to pass social needs legislation and balance the budget, it is time to vote in younger talent who will be tasked in surviving these mismanaged affairs and more. They are our future.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Creating opportunities

EDITOR: Jim Owen Jr. rails against the governor’s plan to create some opportunity and comfort within San Quentin (“Newsom’s prison plan,” Letters, Sept. 7). I began sponsoring a prisoner there through the M2 Program around 40 years ago. After all that time, we have virtually become brothers. He is currently serving a life sentence back east.

Suffice to say I’ve had a lot of exposure to prisons, San Quentin being among the oldest and most draconian. Unlike Scandinavia, our nation seems to prefer a more brutal agenda with our incarcerated population. Here’s the thing. Most of these inmates are going to get out at some point. If those with the best behavior and the highest motivations could earn more humane conditions, privileges and opportunities, they would undoubtedly emerge back into the general population as assets instead of liabilities.

The fact of the matter is, no amount of money is going to transform San Quentin into a country club, but creating opportunities for inmates to earn better conditions will benefit all of us in the long run.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Solano city plan

EDITOR: The timing of Susan Wood’s article about Flannery Associates’ acquisition of Solano County land is imperative (“Details of utopian city emerging,” Sept. 6). Nothing more than deed shifting has been done, which means the time for speculation is ripe.

Though they are pooling resources from dozens of consulting bodies, little can save a poorly administered project. Just look at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square.

The words this tech affiliate offers are uninspiring. I was particularly pressed by the emptiness of their statements. For example, “Our concern is this nuanced vision will have an impact. We have more questions than opinions. Definitely, encroachment has a vast spectrum of impacts.” Obviously they have a great concern over impacts; this word appears often in their statements, yet very rarely is it followed by “of.”

For me it’s the same thing almost every Silicon Valley pet project becomes from philanthropy to development: aspiration devoid of context. They want to produce good-paying jobs and the possibility of homeownership, yet they have begun by only sharing wealth among the already endowed rather than simply supporting local infrastructure.

Perhaps, if they want to understand the perspective of the locality, the impact they should be most concerned about is their own.

HAZEL UBER KELLOGG

Cotati

Maui doom loop

EDITOR: Does anybody else see the connection? The Sept. 10 business section featured an article begging tourists to come back to Maui (“Maui beckons tourists to stave off economic disaster”). The Forum section had a letter lamenting the catastrophic impacts of global warming and also featured a Close to Home column on the same topic (“Youth are leading the way on climate”). Tourism is a huge contributor to emitting carbon into the environment, as jet fuel and cars are a major culprit. It’s ironic that Maui is begging for the conditions that helped create their misery.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Waiting for road work

EDITOR: We live outside Sebastopol in an unincorporated area. Unlike city residents who are connected to sewer, water and gas systems, we must provide for these infrastructure needs ourselves. We drill wells, maintain septic systems and arrange propane delivery for gas needs. We also build and maintain our own access roads. We accept these responsibilities as part of country living.

The road we live on is another issue. Some of us have resided on Darby Road for years. Darby is a narrow county-maintained road that serves close to 100 people. We have deliveries for goods and services as well as new construction ongoing.

Since we’ve lived here, Darby Road has never been repaved. Only small asphalt and gravel repairs, some performed by Darby’s residents, have been made sporadically over the years. The road has several areas where you can damage a vehicle just rolling over the road. It’s long overdue for repaving.

Those of us who live on Darby Road pay our share of property taxes like everyone else. Why can’t we have a county-maintained road like most everyone else who lives in Sonoma County?

GARY KNOWLTON

and STEVE PAGE

Sebastopol

