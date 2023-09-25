Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Meeting power demands

EDITOR: I agree with the excellent points made in the Sept. 15 editorial (“A more equitable EV incentive plan”). However, I believe one significant challenge not mentioned in the editorial is the electrical power distribution system needed to charge many more electric vehicles. California, and the rest of the country, will need to provide the infrastructure to distribute an increased level of clean electricity to communities as the demand for electrical charging stations increases. I believe there are issues with the current infrastructure’s capability to support a significant increase in demand.

MIKE SOOLEY

Santa Rosa

Value of rehabilitation

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed restructuring corrections programs, and people are up in arms, imagining going soft on felons and outraged about the money this alignment will cost.

Some years ago, the Department of Corrections officially added Rehabilitation to its title, something that was supposedly a goal all along. It was only under pressure from outside sources that rehab was paid any mind. Other countries have had this model for years, with great success, but the lust for vengeance is strong and isn’t going to abate anytime soon. People aren’t sent to prison for punishment, prison itself is the punishment. But neither the public nor the Parole Board have recognized this idea.

Having spent 10 years working with the Vietnam Veterans Group Of San Quentin, a program renowned throughout California, I can state unequivocally that San Quentin isn’t Club Med. People are crowded into cells designed for single occupancy, they’re at the mercy of guards, some of whom abuse their position with no real fear of consequences, and arbitrarily put on lockdown, because it’s easy.

People aren’t the sum of their crimes. They’re still human beings and deserve to be treated humanely. To quote a well-known historical figure, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

Enforcing speed laws

EDITOR: I want to piggyback on the speeding drivers letter in the Sept. 11 paper. We live in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa on Faught Road. I have contacted CHP over the years regarding speeders on this road. I requested a traffic trailer and was told there are only two in the county, and we would be put on the list. That was four years ago. There have been several accidents on this road, one just recently when a car drove through a fence and took down some vines in a vineyard. Another neighbor has lost her mailbox twice in the past few years, and another had a car drive right through his gate when it couldn’t make a curve. You rarely see a patrol car. We unincorporated citizens deserve more attention.

JO LESNIAK

Santa Rosa

Carbon tax benefits

EDITOR: Due to health issues and the bus not running late enough for me to get home from work, I’m forced to use a car to get around right now. I hope to solve that problem soon and get back to my normal means of transportation — bike and bus. The proposed carbon tax would be profitable for people like me.

Fossil fuel users would be taxed for their carbon use. The money would then be equally distributed among the nation’s taxpayers. This would provide an incentive for people to travel as I prefer to, bike and public transit, to profit from the carbon tax.

This in turn probably would increase demand for mass transit, which would improve its availability and reduce automobile use. Electric cars would also benefit, but they’re so expensive and mass transit uses far fewer resources of every kind. Let’s go carbon tax.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Term limits for Congress

EDITOR: Rather than put an age limit on running for office, putting term limits on Congress would present a more equitable solution (“Time for younger leaders,” Letters, Sept. 18). As a member of the over 70 crowd, I find much knowledge and wisdom in my peer group, both known personally and those I follow through their writings and the media. Therefore, I would like to leave the issue of suitability of a person for office to the voter, rather than an arbitrary age limit. Term limits coupled with encouraging (young) people to vote would solve the “age” problem by turning over a lot of seats in the House and Senate.

JOANN HAMILTON

Windsor

Migrant crisis

EDITOR: I along with most Americans am fed up with the migrant crisis. Each side blames the other. Congress has the ultimate responsibility to solve this problem. All presidents can do is execute some executive order for a temporary fix until the next administration can be blamed. Sending bus, train or plane loads of migrants to other (blue) states is only a Band-Aid. If you agree that this is a solution, why not distribute them to all 50 states (blue and red)? This equitable solution will affect all representatives and possibly light a fire under them to try and get things done in Congress. It is a difficult problem with no easy fix. But we have to start somewhere. I am afraid that because we are so divided, this may not get solved in my lifetime. So sad. Any other suggestions anyone?

CLIFF FERRELL

Cotati

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.