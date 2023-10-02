Underneath Santa Rosa

EDITOR: A big thank you to Kerry Benefield for her Sept. 24 column (“Subterranean Santa Rosa”). While I’m disappointed that I missed the underground tour this year, the column and photos provided a wonderfully detailed description. (It is definitely in my calendar for next year.)

My husband and I walk the creek paths often. Our creek network is an urban riparian paradise. Lushly forested and teeming with native vegetation and wildlife, it is a treasure in our city and provides a vital native habitat and a respite from urban stresses.

I am grateful to Benefield for her specific description of the history of how and why our creeks were enclosed in concrete, resulting in severe degradation of this vital local waterway.

It is imperative that we understand that history in order for us to move forward in lending our voices to urge our leaders and work together toward continued restoration of this gem within our midst.

JANET BAROCCO

Santa Rosa

Enforcing your will

EDITOR: Roger A. Fernwood extolled the Second Amendment as a personal right (“Personal rights,” Letters, Sept. 21). He indicated that if you don’t want firearms, don’t buy them or go to places where they are displayed. He feels that problems arise when you try to enforce your will on others. Following that logic, I would say that if you don’t want an abortion, then don’t have one.

S.D. McCURDY

Santa Rosa

Weaning from oil

EDITOR: Andrew Smith isn’t wrong to be dubious about whether taxing carbon will be effective at reducing emissions (“Dubious of carbon taxes,” Letters, Sept. 16). I, too, was dubious, so I looked into the subject. What I found was that a thoughtfully designed carbon price added to fossil fuels at the point of extraction, coupled with a dividend of that entire fee being distributed in equal shares to every legal adult, and half-shares to minors, would work better than anything else being proposed to methodically wean us from our crude addiction.

That’s the conclusion of every living Nobel laureate economist, and an idea also championed by George Shultz, a trusted adviser of Ronald Reagan.

I looked more deeply into it and discovered data that revealed that it would improve the financial condition of the bottom three-fifths of our population and have little effect on the rest of us, except for the richest 10%, who can easily transition to cleaner products without suffering.

Please don’t take my word for it; find out more at energyinnovationact.org, and fact check what you read before forming an opinion and sharing it publicly. Ask a sampling of Canadians if they like their carbon dividend checks.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Due process matters

EDITOR: I share the frustration of Carole I. Huygen with respect to the former president’s ability (so far) to escape the consequences of his actions but not her despairing that “we might as well burn the Constitution.” Impeachments and indictments are not convictions. Allow our admittedly imperfect justice system to work. I am reminded of the dialogue from “A Man For All Seasons.”

Roper: “So, now you give the devil the benefit of law!”

Thomas More: “Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get the devil?”

Roper: “Yes, I’d cut down every law in England to do that!”

Thomas More: “Oh? And when the last law was down, and the devil turned ’round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws being all flat? This country is planted thick with laws. … And if you cut them down … do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I’d give the devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake!”

Our Constitution is about a fair process, not a certain result. There is no due process in mob rule.

TOM MABIE

Santa Rosa

Funding pensions

EDITOR: Ron Porcelli asks how pension plans with post-retirement cost of living adjustments will be funded (“Pension costs,” Letters, Sept. 19). I am not an actuary, but I’m familiar with pension plan finance. The answer is straightforward.

A pension plan that includes a COLA will have higher costs than those without. Basic economics. The actuary takes this into account when developing the required annual financial contributions. As determined by collective bargaining, employees and employers (taxpayers) in a COLA plan will be paying more each year, which with prudent asset management should provide sufficient funds to pay both basic pensions and added COLAs.

If a non-COLA plan adopts a retroactive COLA, it places an immediate additional liability on the plan. To protect fund financial integrity, such a new benefit would be employer (taxpayer) funded with an immediate cash infusion or higher annual contributions over the beneficiaries’ collective life span.

Some plans have provisions that call for “excess profits” as funding for COLAs. The fault with this philosophy is that actuarial calculations are designed to have no excess profits, with overall assets equaling overall liabilities, so there is zero expected for COLAs. Unless long-term financial performance exceeds expectations, the employer (taxpayers) must pay.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

